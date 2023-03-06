Brendan Fraser helps deliver words of wisdom as Gilvin of the Tree in 'Tonight Show' sketch

You've seen him fight undead mummies as Rick O'Connell. You've seen him swing through the trees as George of the Jungle. Heck, you've even seen him journeying to the center of the Earth. Now, behold Brendan Fraser in his greatest role yet — Gilvin of the Tree!

Previously portrayed by Ewan McGregor, Gilvin is the flute-playing associate of Jimmy Fallon's Goat Leg Greg, a Scottish purveyor of wisdom via limericks. The latest installment of the bizarre Tonight Show skit finds the duo waxing poetic on The Bachelor, Cocaine Bear (now playing in theaters everywhere), and more. Fraser is hilariously incomprehensible with false teeth jutting out of his upper lip.

Watch the full sketch below:

Thanks to his performance as Charlie in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale, Fraser is currently up for Best Actor at this year's Academy Awards (hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the annual ceremony is scheduled to take place this coming Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC).

RELATED: Watch Willem Dafoe respond to Joker fan-casting on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

"It's been humbling," Fraser said of his well-deserved comeback, which has included accolades from the Critics Choice Association and Screen Actors Guild. "A lot happens all at once and I've been really happy to get to know all of the other nominees in the category. We have a profound respect for each other [because] we've been through this gauntlet in the last 6-8 weeks, whatever it's been."

Check out the interview now:

Based on Samuel D. Hunter's stage play of the same name, The Whale centers around an obese man (Fraser, who is nearly unrecognizable under several pounds of prosthetics that took four hours to apply) trying to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter (played by Stranger Things alum, Sadie Sink). Interestingly, makeup artist Adriene Morot — who also nabbed an Oscar nod for his work on the project — went on to do the practical makeup effects for Universal Pictures' M3GAN (streaming now on Peacock).

Saturday Night Live poked fun at the movie during Woody Harrelson's fifth time as host with a sketch entitled "The Hippo." In it, Harrelson plays an actor who gains over 400 pounds to play an Oscar-worthy role, only to find out that the film has been scrapped at the last minute.

All episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are now streaming on Peacock, including the latest episode featuring Fraser. New episodes of The Tonight Show air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.