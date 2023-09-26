Brian Austin Green Praises Charmed and 90210 Star Shannen Doherty as an 'Inspiration'

Doherty has been battling cancer for years, and recently took the stage with her co-stars in an emotional moment.

Shannen Doherty has not had an easy time over the last few years, but her resilience has touched quite a few people, including some former co-stars.

Speaking to People late last week, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles star Brian Austin Green called Doherty, best known for her work on 90210 and Charmed, an "inspiration" thanks to her continued optimism and determination amid an ongoing battle with cancer.

"She is a fighter," Green said. "She's been facing challenges over the last, gosh, decade now that are just, they're difficult things. And she is absolutely leading by example and showing people that even in the toughest of times, you can keep your head up and you can be a good person, and she is, she's an amazing person, and I think she's an inspiration for people, she should be."

Doherty, whose other famous roles include films like Heathers and Mallrats, revealed back in 2015 that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, the beginning of a fight that continues to this day. Though she entered remission in 2017, Doherty revealed in 2020 that her cancer had advanced to Stage 4, and said earlier this year that the cancer has spread to her brain. Through it all, she's continued to undergo treatment and live her life, and her ability to keep fighting recently earned her praise from fans and her fellow former 90210 co-stars.

Earlier this month, the 90210 cast –– including Green –– reunited at '90s Con in Tampa, Florida for a panel, where Doherty received a standing ovation from both fans and co-stars in attendance.

"Thank you so much," Doherty responded. "You guys know how much I love crying constantly. And I do, it seems. So, thank you."

Doherty also revealed at the convention that she's about to launch a podcast, essentially taking the form of a "live interactive memoir," called Let's Be Clear.

"So you get to hear everything that I’ve refused to say before," she said. "I’m spilling the tea, but nicely!"

