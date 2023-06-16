Charmed Star Shannen Doherty Shares Video of Day She Had Surgery on Head Tumor: "I am Petrified"

"The fear was overwhelming to me," the actress wrote. "Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her."

Charmed star Shannen Doherty continues to keep fans updated on her ongoing journey with cancer that has metastasized, sharing a new video that gives an intimate look at a day she underwent a scary surgery. "January 16, 2023. Surgery," she wrote in an Instagram post Thursday. "I had a tumor in my head they wanted to remove and also biopsy. I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified.

"The fear was overwhelming to me," the 52-year-old actress continued. "Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

In the accompanying clip, Doherty is seen lying in a hospital bed, in a surgical cap and mask, as a medical professional evaluates her, asking her questions about how she's feeling and responding to the actress' concerns. Doherty is seen pointing to materials affixed to her forehead and asking, "When can these come off?" The staffer responds, "I'll take them off in surgery. That's our little GPS navigation system. ... Once we register the GPS, all the stickers will come off."

The actress — who starred as Prue Halliwell, the eldest sister in a family of witches, on the fantasy show, Charmed — has been candid about her cancer battle over the years. She first announced her diagnosis in 2015, later revealing she ultimately had to have a mastectomy. Doherty then disclosed that her cancer had spread past her lymph nodes. She had a period of remission in 2017, before revealing in 2020 that it was back as stage 4. Earlier this month, the actress announced that her cancer had spread to her brain.

Doherty became a household name in the 1990s thanks to her starring role as Brenda Walsh in teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210, a part that she reprised as a special guest in the later series, 90210. Her recent roles include a 2019 guest appearance in Riverdale, in an episode that paid tribute to her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, the late Luke Perry.

