Which spaceship does Katee Sackhoff prefer? 'BSG' star compares the Viper and her 'Mandalorian' ship

Whether flying in the Star Wars galaxy or taking the fight to the Cylons on Battlestar Galactica, it’s safe to say Katee Sackhoff has logged some serious cockpit time in two of science fiction’s most iconic universes.

Behind the controls of both the Gauntlet (as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian) and the tiny, maneuverable Viper fighter (as Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on BSG), she’s spent enough hours in the pilot’s seat not only to catch some air, but to also catch some actual Zs.

In a fun recent chat with Comicbook.com, Sackhoff weighed in on which of the two famous spaceships has the best ergonomics when it comes to comfort, admitting that she even dozed off inside one craft when the rest of the crew strapped her in and then absently left her there.

Bo-Katan, she said, gets to ride in the more comfortable craft overall ... but you can’t beat Starbuck’s cozy, cramped Viper, she confessed, for a cocoon-like environment that can lull its captive pilot toward a nice impromptu snooze.

“The Gauntlet, for sure,” she answered when asked directly which vessel was the more comfortable. “I was notoriously left in my [Battlestar Galactica] Viper during lunch one day. They forgot about me. Because like once you were in there, you're in there. Like they five-point harness you; there's a hose they would put in the back of your suit because it's so hot in there; and the helmet had no air-flow. So you just got in there and it was like a perfect scenario to fall asleep, and they left me in there ... so that might actually be the most comfortable [laughs]. With all of its accouterment, it's probably the most comfortable. "

Whoa, did Sackhoff do a complete 180 all in one train of thought? If we’ve got our radar attuned right, it sounds like The Mandalorian’s swoopy Gauntlet has the edge for overall roomy accommodation, while BSG’s Viper is the go-to craft if the goal is simply curling up in a sleepy little ball.

Sackhoff’s definitely spoiled for spaceship options, having toured the far side of the universe through four SYFY seasons on Battlestar Galactica (2004-2009) and its spinoffs as well as the galaxy far, far away in her expanded recent role as Bo-Katan on both The Mandalorian and previous animated Star Wars projects. Whether she’s flying in style aboard the Gauntlet or darting in and out of danger in a Viper, at least they’re both made with humanoid comforts in mind ... which is more than we can say for the icky insides of the Cylon fighter Sackhoff’s Starbuck escapes in, like some body-horror survivor, in an especially gnarly episode dating to BSG’s first season.

With Season 3 of The Mandalorian just concluded at Disney+ and the full Battlestar Galactica series, as well as Battlestar Galactica: The Miniseries, streaming anytime at Peacock, at least we can watch with envy at Sackhoff’s wealth of spaced-out cabin appointments. Either way, you definitely won’t catch us asleep behind the wheel.