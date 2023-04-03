Watch Chris Pratt hilariously put his ‘Mario' knowledge to the test with Jimmy Fallon pop quiz

They’ve each got a pretty public nerdy side, and one of them actually stars as main man Mario himself (starting this very week!) in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. But how sharp are Chris Pratt and Jimmy Fallon when it comes not only to Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot, but pop culture video gaming history as a whole?

Plumbing the depths of such a high-stakes question, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon devised a devious way to un-clog the answer, pitting the two stars against one another in a Mario-themed version of the show’s live-fire “Pop Quiz” segment. Fitted with spiky-pointed “plunger hats” (because Mario’s a plumber, get it?) and seated beneath Super Mario Bros. warp pipes clogged with a scary “mystery substance,” their task was simple: Answer everything right, or lose and get doused by the sack of scary stuff hiding inside those green tubes..

Which star came out squeaky clean? Well, the answer may surprise you…but at least both fellas proudly held their own while fielding some old-school video game brain teasers.

Watch Chris Pratt play Mario games on Late Night:

Yep, Pratt eventually ended up on the wrong side of the “mystery” material — though we’re kinda sad that it ended up being harmless gold confetti instead of something truly icky. But it’s not as if he boffed a bunch of layup questions: Pratt knew the educational game in which a family travels across 1800s America (Oregon Trail) and, of course, that the original Super Mario Bros. was among the first 2015 inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

But Pratt’s failure to fill in the blanks with the name of the fourth Pac-Man ghost (Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde) ended up costing him, while Fallon (a self-confessed “Nintendo nerd”) breezed through questions about the creator of Super Mario Bros. and Donkey Kong (Shigeru Miyamoto) and the 1980s arcade game that featured an orange blob hopping on blocks (Q-Bert).

All told, though, even Miyamoto would have to be pleased at how on top of their video game game Pratt and Fallon actually are. We’re guessing Fallon’s already picked out the perfect seat to catch Universal Pictures and Illumination’s animated adventure through the Mushroom Kingdom, and not a moment too soon: Featuring Pratt as the voice of Mario alongside Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Sebastian Maniscalco (Foreman Spike), and Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), The Super Mario Bros. Movie bounces into theaters and on IMAX beginning Wednesday, April 5. Score those tickets here!