Chris Pratt makes use of his Mario voice while traveling through London with a mini-Mario

Get a sneak peek of the actor doing his Mario voice as he and a figurine make a splash overseas.

Mario must be on spring break because the Italian plumber was recently spotted away from the Mushroom Kingdom, out and about in London with Chris Pratt while seeing the sights. Pratt, who voices the Nintendo video game character in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie, narrates a mini-Mario's inner monologue travelling around England's capital in a video he posted on Instagram Sunday.

RELATED: 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' projected to collect all the gold coins with record-breaking box office

The actor's video features figurines of Mario and his brother Luigi striking a variety of poses in front of the London Eye, the massive Ferris wheel located along the city's River Thames. Pratt then takes his Mario figurine on a ride about town, while utilizing his Mario to point out the luxury clothing shop across the street. "Here we are in London. Michael Kors — is that the beer company?"

Watch Chris Pratt and Mario tour London ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie:

Pratt also carries mini-Mario — who's holding a plunger, because he's a plumber — to a talk show visit on BBC's The One Show. In another frame, Mario and Luigi step inside a red telephone box to try out a classic public phone booth. Back in the car, Pratt uses his Mario voice to comment on British driving rules. "Look at that — People out here drive on the wrong side of the road," he says. "That feels dangerous."

Charlie Day — who voices Luigi in the animated movie from Universal Pictures, Illumination and Nintendo — also makes an appearance. "You're looking at my brother," mini-Mario says, as Day gives a wave from a staircase. Paris Hilton even briefly shows up in the clip, since the socialite appears on the couch with Pratt and Day during their BBC visit. The talk show's hosts asked Hilton what catchphrase she'd like to get into the The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and she responded, "I feel like that movie is so iconic and so nostalgic that Mario and Luigi are 'sliving' — which is my new word, it means slaying and living your best life."

Fans will also be sliving when the movie hits theaters on April 5. Besides Pratt and Day, other actors in the all-star cast include Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.

Buy tickets for the movie right here from Fandango.

Can't wait until April to watch animated films from Illumination? Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are now streaming on Peacock.