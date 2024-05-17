Chris Pratt Mourns Jurassic World Stunt Double Tony McFarr: "I'll Never Forget His Toughness"

Actor Chris Pratt took to social media this week to mourn the passing of his Jurassic World stunt double, Tony McFarr, who stood in for Pratt's dinosaur expert, Owen Grady, on the first two films in the recent trilogy.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double, Tony McFarr," he wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram story. "We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I'll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head — he came right back to work, ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He'll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter."

McFarr's career as a stunt professional officially kicked off in 2011 with the television series Bones. Over the years, he would transition over to blockbuster projects like Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Passengers, Furious 7, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

"You just start meeting coordinators, start putting your stuff out there, start putting your videos out there — trying to make a name for yourself," McFarr said in a 2020 interview with The LAN Cave. He explained that he got the stunt double job on Jurassic when Pratt's original choice was busy working on a Terminator movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger. "That's the thing. Sometimes you get the call and you might not be the first, second, or third choice, but when you get the opportunity, you just go and do the best you can. I got along with Pratt, we matched up good [and] we had a pretty good little run ... he's pretty much exactly how you see him [onscreen]. He's just always in good spirits and I don't think I've ever seen him yell or be cross with anyone."

McFarr, who was only 47-years-old, passed away at his home near Orlando, TMZ confirmed Thursday. A cause of death is still unknown as the Orange County Medical Examiner's office runs a battery of toxicology tests.

McFarr is survived by his wife, daughter, and two parents. He will be buried next to his grandmother in Pennsylvania.