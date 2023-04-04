Chris Pratt, Seth Rogen & more 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' stars face off in 'Mario Kart'

May the best driver win — or at least the one who throws the most turtle shells.

Sure, Chris Pratt may voice the title character in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but that doesn't mean he's a shoo-in to win at Mario Kart. When Pratt gathered recently to face off in the Nintendo racing game against his co-stars Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser) and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), another actor emerged victorious. Keegan-Michael Key — who lends his voice to Toad in the animated film from Illumination, Universal Pictures and Nintendo which opens Wednesday — served as host of the Mario Kart melee.

“This reminds me of being in my friend’s mom’s basement, hearing his friends argue from upstairs," Rogen said as the players sat on couches in front of a TV, joysticks in hand. Key asked the group when the last time they played Mario Kart was. "I play occasionally," Black admitted. "I actually legit enjoy my video games." The others said they may be a little rusty.

Pratt, who confessed it's been a while, added, "I feel like it’s like riding a bike," indicating he'd likely easily pick up Mario Kart again once he started playing. But then, he threw in, "No, I don’t know how to ride a bike.” When Key told Day he looked confident, the actor who plays Luigi responded, "I’m not." Rogen also said he hasn't played in some time, adding, "But I spent most of high school not making friends and playing this game instead."

Watch the cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie battle in out in Mario Kart:

It’s all fun and games until someone gets hit by a green shell.#SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/KVNouGCJ3J — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie) April 3, 2023

While most of the actors selected the Mario Kart racer that corresponds with the character they voice on the big screen, Black went rogue, choosing Toadette. Just seconds after the race began, Pratt found himself in trouble: "Oh, something already happened! I’m in 12th, not bad.” Meanwhile, Key told Black that he thinks his strategy is good.

“You don’t know where I am!," Black shouted as Toadette raced away from everyone else. "I need to concentrate on winning." Donkey Kong (Rogen) then managed to catch up with Toadette and rammed his Kart into her. Meanwhile, Day seemed surprised at where Luigi ended up: "Oh, I’m in a subway car!"

“Move, you little mushroom people,” Rogen yelled, before his Donkey Kong hurled a turtle at something and collected a bunch of coins. Luigi (Day) was able to splatter ink on his opponents at one point, but Rogen kept things real by saying, "This is really between me and Jack.” That may have been true, but it didn't stop Luigi from throwing a turtle shell at Mario to slow him down even more. "Oh, yeah, that was your brother," Key explained.

Toadette then soared across the finish line first, making Black the winner. You can catch all of them — or their voices, anyway — when The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters Wednesday. Score tickets from Fandango here.

