Chucky Star Alex Vincent is Hopeful For a Future With The Franchise

Alex Vincent got his start playing Andy Barclay in Child's Play and hopes to do more on Chucky.

Alex Vincent was just six years old when he auditioned for the role of Andy Barclay, the child, owner, nemesis, and once-preferred reincarnation method of the murderous doll, Chucky in the 1888 movie, Child’s Play. But at the New Jersey Horror Convention and Film Festival in Edison, New Jersey in April, the now-adult Vincent was a celebrity to both the adults who grew up with him and a new generation of fans who look like they should be too young to know who either he or Chucky is.

“From being a part of this from the very beginning — 36 years — Chucky’s very near and dear to my heart, obviously,” he told SYFY WIRE at the convention with a chuckle, during a free moment in between autograph signings. “And I’ve been doing conventions and appearances for 22 years now. To see the fans excited about our show that we’re very, very proud of, it’s incredibly gratifying.”

Andy Barclay vs. Chucky

Vincent, who reprised his role as Andy in Child’s Play 2, Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, and all three seasons of SYFY’s Chucky, is as hopeful as the fans about the future of the franchise.

“Every time I get to play with that doll is a fun time for me,” he explained with a laugh. “I don’t know how he feels about it. I seem to keep hurting him, I’ve gotten deep in his psyche at this point, he’s dreaming about me and sh--.”

Alex Vincent was never scared of Chucky

In a 2021 interview with the podcast High on Horror, he explained how cool he thought the Chucky doll was when making the first movie.

“The puppet itself was the coolest thing you’d ever see as a kid,” he said. “It was this million-dollar animatronic puppet with wires coming out of it and guys on the side of the room making him look and say things at me. I wanted to be a puppeteer, I thought that was the coolest thing ever.”

He added: “It was never scary.”

When SYFY WIRE asked, he responded with a quip.

“He scares me now... I’m kidding!” he said with a laugh. “Of course I wasn’t scared, it was always fun.”

What’s next for Chucky?

Vincent, however, is no more in-the-know about what’s next for the storied franchise than the fans he was meeting.

“Don [Mancini] does such a brilliant job, as does the whole writers’ team,” he said. “I’m constantly impressed with their work.”

“I think the show is so masterfully done,” he added. “I think the marketing that SYFY and Universal have put out is staying true to the impact that it has on this fan base.”

As for a Season 4 and what that would mean for him and his character, like the rest of us, Vincent remains hopeful.

“I hope that we get an opportunity to continue,” he said. “That opportunity for it to continue, we’re all rooting for, including the thousands and thousands of Chucky fans that I meet.”

But is he hopeful?

“Chucky always comes back,” Vincent added. “And as long as he keeps coming back, I hope I to as well.”

