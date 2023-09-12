The season premiere is titled "Murder at 1600," which seems bad, politically speaking.

Chucky Takes a Stab at Politics in First Season 3 Photos

Hail to the chief — or should we say, “Hail to the Chucky?” Everyone’s favorite killer doll has decided to take a stab at politics, as the first photos from the upcoming third season of SYFY and USA Network’s Chucky series show the titular toy inside the White House.

Devon Sawa, who played three different characters in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show, returns as a brand-new character, the President of the United States, James Collins. He’s joined in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue by first lady Charlotte Collins (Lara Jean Chorostecki) and their two sons, Grant (Jackson Kelly) and Henry (Callum Vinson). Henry, their younger child, seems to have taken a liking to a familiar-looking Good Guy Doll, which probably doesn’t bode well for the commander-in-chief.

How, exactly, Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif) found himself inside the White House remains to be seen. Season 2 ended with Chucky, disguised as a Belle doll, attacking Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) as young Caroline (Carina London Battrick) watched, fully under Chucky’s thrall. That doesn’t necessarily seem like the beginnings of a successful political career, but, hey — there have been stranger roads to the White House.

Take a look at all the images below, and make sure to catch the Season 3 premiere of Chucky — titled "Murder at 1600" — on SYFY and USA Network on October 4.

(l-r) Chucky, Callum Vinson as Henry Collins, Jackson Kelly as Grant Collins, Lara Jean Chorostecki as Charlotte Collins, and Devon Sawa as James Collins appear in Chucky 301 Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

A funeral! I wonder if this has something to do with the "Murder at 1600" from the Season 3 premiere's title.

(l-r) Chucky, Callum Vinson as Henry Collins, and Jackson Kelly as Grant Collins appear in Chucky 301 Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

Call me crazy, but I think Chucky might have been involved.

(l-r) Chucky, Callum Vinson as Henry Collins, Jackson Kelly as Grant Collins, Lara Jean Chorostecki as Charlotte Collins, and Devon Sawa as James Collins appear in Chucky 301, Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

Who is in that coffin?

(l-r) Jackson Kelly as Grant Collins, Callum Vinson as Henry Collins, and Chucky appear in Chucky 301. Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

Dinner with the president of the United States and also a killer doll.

(l-r) Callum Vinson as Henry Collins and Chucky appear in Chucky 301 Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

Henry appears to be reading a book about ghosts in the White House. I've got bad news for you, Henry ...

(l-r) Jackson Kelly as Grant Collins, Lara Jean Chorostecki as Charlotte Collins, and Devon Sawa as James Collins appear in Chucky 301 Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

First lady Charlotte Collins and older brother Grant enjoy a meal with their family and also a killer doll.

(l-r) Lara Jean Chorostecki as Charlotte Colins and Devon Sawa as James Collins appear in Chucky 301 Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

The president and first lady discuss something — perhaps the killer doll???

Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves as Melanie Spiegel appears in Chucky 301 Photo: Shane Mahood/SYFY

Melanie Spiegel (Ayesha Mansur Gonsalves), presumably telling the press about some horror that Chucky was involved in.

Chucky Season 3 begins on SYFY and USA Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, streaming the next day on Peacock, followed by new episodes of SurrealEstate at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.