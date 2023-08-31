Chucky Has Infiltrated the White House in Season 3 Trailer with POTUS Devon Sawa

Like he always does, Chucky is coming back (for Season 3) and he's already infiltrated the most secure building in the world in the first teaser trailer.

Chucky has terrorized many homes across America since making his debut in Child’s Play in 1988. However, in Season 3 of his TV show, Chucky will wreak havoc on the most famous home in the country there is — The White House.

The official Chucky Season 3 trailer was released giving horror fans their first look at what everyone’s favorite killer doll has been up to since fans last saw him on Christmas in Season 2. The teaser opens in a very familiar oval-shaped office with an even more familiar face behind the Resolute Desk. As teased in Chucky’s press conference, Devon Sawa will be back as yet another new character in the franchise. He was an abusive dad, he was a weird uncle, he was a mean priest and now he’s going to be the President of the United States.

Social media aficionados will know that the duo has a very famous feud and it’ll get to play out more on-screen as Sawa portrays another character who may or may not be cannon fodder for Chucky to murder at some point in the season. At least he’s got the Secret Service to help protect him this time and level the playing field a bit.

So, after Chucky escaped the gang of survivors at the Catholic School last season, he somehow made his way to the most secure building in America where he’s up to his old tricks of playing opossum as a harmless Good Guy doll only to come to life to hack and slash unsuspecting victims. But why the White House of all places? If there’s one thing fans have learned about Charles Lee Ray in the past two seasons it’s that he’s always got a trick up his colorful sleeve and a grand plan in his tiny little plastic head.

Curious Chucky fans will find out the answers to their questions starting October 4. In the meantime, they can catch up on Season 2 of the show exclusively on Peacock starting September 4 and Season 1 right now. The first place to see all the action in Season 3 is on USA Network and SYFY, but you can relive the kills and thrills the next day on Peacock as well.

While you wait, you can watch the teaser trailer for Chucky Season 3 above. Will there be any more familiar faces? Will anyone be able to stop Chucky now that he’s infiltrated such a powerful home? Where is Tiffany? All questions will be answered soon.

Chucky Season 3 begins its term on SYFY and USA Network on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, streaming next day on Peacock.