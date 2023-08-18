What Happened at the End of Chucky Season 2? A Look Back Before Season 3

Before Chucky slays again when the show comes back for Season 3 in October, refresh yourself on what happened last year.

Of course Chucky is coming back for a third season. Did you see the first two seasons of the SYFY and USA Network series? Or any of the Child’s Play movies? You can’t keep everyone’s favorite killer doll down for long. But, it has been several months since Season 2 of the series ended in November 2022, meaning fans might need to refresh their memory ahead of the third season’s Oct. 4 premiere date. Here’s a recap of how Season 2 wrapped up.

What was the plot of Chucky Season 2?

The first season of Chucky — which is a sequel to the Child’s Play movies, and was made with series creator Don Mancini’s involvement — saw the titular killer doll find his way into the hands of Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), a teenager who Chucky initially tries to egg into becoming a serial killer. However, by the end of the season, it’s revealed that Chucky’s real plan is to use voodoo to transfer his identity, that of serial killer Charles Lee Ray, into a truckload of Good Guy dolls, allowing him to unleash terror on America’s children’s hospitals. When his plan is foiled, Chucky swears revenge on those he deems responsible: Jake, Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and his ex Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly).

Jake, having been blamed for his foster brother’s death (it was really Chucky’s fault, of course), is sent to Catholic School of the Incarnate Lord in lieu of being sent to juvie, and Devon and Lexy are sent there, too. Meanwhile, Nica (Fiona Dourif) — a former victim of Chucky who spent most of Season 1 fighting off a possession before Tiffany cut off her limbs (long story) — has made an alliance with Chucky to get revenge on Tiffany. Glen and Glenda, Tiffany and Chucky’s twin children, arrive at Tiffany’s to further complicate things.

All of these various plans for revenge intertwine and are further complicated by voodoo, which has Chucky's split consciousnesses jumping from doll to human to doll, and the creation of a Good Chucky who (supposedly) lacks the serial-killing instinct. (Turns out it was all a ruse, and Good Chucky was just as bad as the rest of them all along.) When Devon Sawa's priest character, Father Bryce, attempts to perform an exorcism on Chucky, everything goes horribly awry, and Chucky once again escapes (after Father Bryce explodes approximately 32 times in a row).

All of the action comes to a head in Episode 8, the season finale, which fittingly is a Christmas episode, given that the original Child’s Play was a Christmas horror movie.

What happened in the Chucky Season 2 finale?

In the season finale, “Doll on Doll,” we learn that Andy (Alex Vincent) — Chucky’s original victim from Child’s Play who is back trying to destroy the killer doll once and for all — did not actually destroy “Chucky Prime,” as it appeared he had in the penultimate episode. Instead, that dastardly Chucky had managed to perform a ritual to swap bodies with Dr. Mixter, Charles Lee Ray’s childhood psychologist. Chucky, having escaped destruction in her body, transfers his consciousness to a brand new Good Guy doll, unbeknownst to everyone. Incarnate Lord has been permanently closed due to **gestures at the events of the previous seven episodes**, and our core trio of Jake, Devon, and Lexy are attempting to return to normal life.

Meanwhile, Glen, who Nica had shot in a previous episode, has their consciousness transferred into the same doll as Glenda, and the now combined entity calls themselves G.G. Tiffany has G.G. sent to England.

That brings us to a snowy, holly jolly Christmas, and Jake and Devon are celebrating with Lexy at the home of Mayor Michelle Cross (Barbara Alyn Woods). It’s a nice time… until Chucky and Tiffany arrive.

Chucky, like a Santa from Hell, slides down the chimney and slices Mayor Cross in twain with a chainsaw. Tiffany arrives independently, looking for a Belle doll belonging to Lexy’s younger sister Caroline. Tiffany does nothing to stop Lexy from killing the Chucky doll that killed her mom. She has a problem of her own soon enough, as Jake and Devon encounter Tiffany and attack her. But they’re stopped from killing her once and for all by Caroline, whose mind has been twisted by Chucky. She thinks Tiffany is her real mom, not the late Mayor Cross, and so she leaves with Tiffany, her Belle doll in tow.

That brings us to the final set-up of the upcoming third season.

Jake, Devon, and Lexy, now all orphaned, are visited by Miss Fairchild (Annie Briggs), their old biology teacher who hasn’t been seen since last season. She’s here to take custody of them, and, unlike most other adults, she actually believes their story about killer dolls, and agrees to help them hunt down Chucky, assuming he’s still out there, and to rescue Caroline from Tiffany’s clutches.

Tiffany has her own problems, though. Three weeks later, she’s now living in New York, when Nica, who is also in New York, calls her. Nica apologizes for shooting Glen, but she still wants revenge on Tiffany. Tiffany, scared, attempts to pull a Child’s Play special and ensure her survival by transferring her consciousness to the Belle doll. She attempts the ritual but is foiled when it turns out… there’s already a consciousness in there. Chucky is inside the Belle doll! He attacks Tiffany as Caroline smiles, and the season ends.

Will Tiffany survive? Will Jake, Devon, and Lexy finally destroy the doll that’s caused so much pain? Will Nica get her revenge? What of G.G.? All of these questions will, we hope, be addressed in Season 3.

