Epic team-ups, surprise returns & more in full trailer for Season 5 of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai'

For a show that started with the simple premise of catching up with a pair of California kids three decades after their fates first intertwined, Cobra Kai has set up some incredibly twisty new plot threads of its own. In more ways than one, things came full circle as the small-screen continuation of The Karate Kid film franchise left off with Season 4, with viewers yearning to learn how its two childhood enemies would venture as grown-up allies into the upcoming season’s truly uncharted territory.

In adulthood, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) each have taken their own paths toward facing the series’ new challenges, which find the Cobra Kai dojo set to expand throughout the Valley under the cold-blooded guidance of returning old-school movie villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). With Season 5 set to crane-kick onto Netflix next month, can Johnny and Daniel summon their own inner sensei for the fight that lies ahead?

Thankfully, Netflix is beginning to hint at some answers as the series gears up for the new season's hugely anticipated Sept. 9 debut. The streamer has just dropped an all-new Season 5 trailer (along with a nice handful of photos), all punctuated with the tagline “The battle for the soul of the Valley may be over, but the war is just beginning.”

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town,” Netflix teases. “With Kreese [Martin Kove] behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Fans still grappling with the aftermath of Season 4 know that Daniel’s got to dig deep. With his own dojo in danger and Cobra Kai poised to go Valley-wide under Silver’s brutal brand of martial arts mastery, he returns to the grave of his peace-through-strength childhood teacher, Mr. Miyagi (the late, great Pat Morita), pledging to “do whatever it takes to stop them...even if that means going on offense.”

Johnny, meanwhile, is on the road to Mexico to help track down the mysterious, long-lost father of Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), tugging at a thread that’s bound to open a whole new dimension of intrigue — one that could further cement (or perhaps break) the bonds between the younger and older generations.

Written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their Counterbalance Entertainment production company (with both Macchio and Zabka on board as executive producers), Season 5 of Cobra Kai is set to arrive on Sept. 9. That leaves plenty of time to go back and brush up on your dojo skills before the action really heats up: All four seasons of the series are streaming now at Netflix.

