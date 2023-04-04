Where to watch 'Cocaine Bear's 'Maximum Rampage Edition' with a kilo of special features

You don't see the term "Maximum Rampage Edition" thrown around very often, but it feels more than applicable in the case of Cocaine Bear, which is gearing up for its full home release.

Universal Pictures announced today that the R-rated horror-comedy-crime caper will bound onto Digital platforms next Friday (April 14) with a kilo of bonus features, including a gag reel and an alternate ending not seen in theaters. Addicts of physical media have to wait until the following Tuesday (April 18) to snort up the Blu-ray.

Check out Cocaine Bear's home entertainment release announcement below:

see me like you’ve never seen me before. own my MAXIMUM RAMPAGE EDITION, with an alternate ending, gag reel, and more on Digital 4/14 and Blu-ray 4/18. you’re welcome. ❄️ 🐻 https://t.co/K4UevYksFA pic.twitter.com/peS4CtuSRb — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) April 4, 2023

Loosely based on a real-world event from 1985, the gonzo film written by Jimmy Warden and directed by Elizabeth Banks centers around a collection of unfortunate humans trying to survive a killer bear that is...well, high on cocaine. Oh, you already knew that? Yeah, the title is kind of a dead giveaway.

Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Keri Russell (Antlers), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The One and Only Ivan), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (Faithfully Yours), Aaron Holliday (Euphoria), Margo Martindale (BoJack Horseman), and the late Ray Liotta (Goodellas) comprise the flesh and blood part of the cast.

For obvious reasons, the rampaging predator of the Georgia wilderness was a completely digital creation, brought to life by the talented visual effects artists at Wētā (the pioneering, New Zealand-based studio co-founded by Peter Jackson).

"It almost felt like a prank call," Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hollander told SYFY WIRE about his initial chat with Banks. "I don’t think anything can prepare you for a movie like Cocaine Bear and the ensuing carnage that is two years of trying to make this thing. Constantly pinching yourself and going, ‘Are we doing this? Is this really a thing? Are we putting this shot in? Are we keeping this?’"

Cocaine Bear is currently playing in theaters and available to rent/purchase (without the special features) on VOD platforms like Vudu. To date, the film has grossed over $82 million at the worldwide box office.

