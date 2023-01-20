Here are the black bear stats you need to know before 'Cocaine Bear' rampages into theaters

Who knows? These fun facts might just save your life one day.

If you're one of those outdoorsy people who enjoys hiking in areas where man-eating bears are known to inhale large amounts of cocaine that accidentally fall out of smuggler airplanes, then Universal Pictures has just the thing for you.

To promote the wide theatrical release of Cocaine Bear next month, the studio has released a brief, albeit nifty, video guide of statistics relating to the majestic American black bear, which isn't so majestic when high out of its mind on Schedule II narcotics. For instance, did you know that this particular ursine species can detect smells from a mile away? Now imagine how heightened that sense is when the bear has several kilos of coke coursing through its veins? Yeah, it's not very pretty.

Check it out for yourself:

Inspired by a true story, the dark comedy takes place in 1985 when an oddball collection of cops, tourists, criminals, and EMTs cross the path of the rampaging predator that gives the movie its title.

The all-star cast includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margo Martindale, and the late Ray Liotta.

Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels) directed from a script by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter). Banks also produced the feature alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Max Handelman, Brian Duffield, and Aditya Sood. Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, and Nikki Baida are executive producers.

"I felt a lot of sympathy for the bear," Banks admitted to Entertainment Weekly last month. "Like, wow, this bear — which, in real life, ended up dead after eating all this coke — ended up being sort of collateral damage in this War on Drugs. And I just thought, Well, then this movie can be a revenge story for the bear. And it just gave me a point-of-view and a purpose for making it. Like, there's a real message here: We should not f*** with nature, nature will win."

Since the director couldn't use an actual bear (for very obvious reasons), she hired the next best thing: motion-capture performer Allan Henry, who studied under the tutelage of the great Andy Serkis. "He knew really well how to walk as a quadruped using prosthetics," Banks added. "It's a whole skill set. There are few performers in the world who really specialize in this."

Cocaine Bear will follow the white lines into theaters everywhere Friday, Feb. 24.

