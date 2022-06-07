Jamie Foxx channels his inner-Blade in first look at Netflix's vampire action-comedy 'Day Shift'

Step aside, Van Helsing and Blade — there's a new vampire hunter in town. This August, Jamie Foxx will stock up on wooden stakes, wreaths of garlic, and vials of holy water for Netflix's Day Shift, a neck-biting action/comedy about a blue-collar father of a quick-witted daughter who cleans pools in the San Fernando Valley for a living. However, this mundane occupation is really just a cover for his true job: slaying bloodthirsty creatures of the night as a card-carrying member of an international union of vampire hunters.

Foxx took audiences behind-the-scenes of the project during the second day of Geeked Week. "We're making something that you've never seen before," promises the actor, who recently stepped back into the shoes of Electro for Spider-Man: No Way Home. "The stunts that you see [are] amazing, and it's practical."

Veteran stunt coordinator/performer J.J. Perry makes his directorial debut on Day Shift, with John Wick's Chad Stahelski on board as a producer. "J.J.'s taken some vampire mythology and put it in crazy situations of gunfights and car chases and motorcycle chases," Stahelski says in the featurette.

Check it out below:

The supporting cast includes: Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Karla Souza (How to Get Away with Murder), Meagan Good (Shazam!), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Ahsoka), Oliver Masucci (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Steve Howey (Shameless), Scott Adkins (John Wick: Chapter 4), and Zion Broadnax (Abbott Elementary).

Shaun Redick (BlacKkKlansman), Yvette Yates (Girls Night), and Jason Spitz (Ghost of Tsushima) are producers. Shay Hatten (co-writer on Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and sole scribe on its prequel, Army of Thieves) and screenwriting greenhorn Tyler Tice share screenplay credit.

“Day Shift is a pulse-pounding thrill ride with action, danger and grounded comedy mixed with a deep mythology — the key ingredients for the absolute best time you can have watching a movie," Redick said in a statement when the film was first announced in the fall of 2020. "We couldn’t be more excited about producing this at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring."

Day Shift rises from its coffin on Friday, Aug. 12.

This is Foxx's second feature-length collaboration with Netflix after Project Power, which released two years ago this summer. A third streaming project — the sci-fi adventure, They Cloned Tyrone — is also in the works with John Boyega (Star Wars) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision) set to star.

