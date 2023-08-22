Morsmordre! Lord Voldemort's Death Eaters Are Coming to Universal Orlando This Fall

Keep an eye out for the Dark Mark over the skies of Orlando!

Keep an eye out for the Dark Mark to appear over the skies of Florida next month!

Universal Orlando announced today that the magical forces of evil will soon invade The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as Lord Voldemort's devoted followers — aka Death Eaters — roam the streets of Dragon Alley for the very first time on select dates spanning Friday, September 1 through Saturday, November 4. Hopefully, there will be an Auror or two standing by in case the Unforgivable Curses start flying.

Even so, it probably wouldn't hurt to brush up on your Defense Against the Dark Arts in the meantime. And if you feel brave enough to take the Dark Lord's name in vein, don't. It's been tabooed! Who do you think you are, anyway — Albus Dumbledore?

Death Eaters are coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

"This interactive live entertainment experience puts guests face-to-face with these fanatic witches and wizards as they roam through London, lurk their way through the cobbled streets of Knockturn Alley, and challenge guests to join the Dark Lord," reads the press release. "Also, while visiting Diagon Alley, guests can shop for a variety of Death Eater-themed merchandise to embrace their sinister side."

The Death Eater experience joins a number of spooky goings-on at the park, which is set to host 10 haunted houses (inspired by such hot horror properties as The Exorcist: Believer, Stranger Things 4, Chucky, The Last of Us, Evil Dead Rise, and more) in honor of this year's edition of Halloween Horror Nights.

After raking in nearly $10 billion at the worldwide box office, the Harry Potter franchise is headed to the small screen for an upcoming television series at Max (formerly HBO Max). While it's still early days, we do know that each season of the adaptation will tackle a different book in the bestselling seven-novel series by J.K. Rowling, which means the production can include all the narrative minutiae that fell by the wayside in the hit movies produced by Warner Bros. Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts are executive producers with Rowling.

