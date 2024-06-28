Who Ya Gonna Call? Ghostbusters Comes to Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Today Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood announced their second shared haunted house for the coming Halloween Horror Nights 2024 season - Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire!

Inspired by Sony Pictures’ latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise (which turns 40-years-old this year), the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire haunted house will be another of the major haunts happening in both parks. It joins the A Quiet Place haunted house inspired by the first two films in the Paramount monster franchise. The haunts are open for business starting Friday, August 30 at Universal Orlando Resort, and Thursday, September 5 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

What's the story behind Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

The second film in the contemporary continuation of the Ghostbusters mythology, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was co-written by Jason Reitman, the son of legendary director Ivan Reitman. Released in March of this year, the sequel moved the action back to New York City and the iconic firehouse where the original Ghostbusters set up shop bagging ghosts in 1985. In fact, the original cast of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, William Atherton and Ernie Hudson — who recently starred in the Quantum Leap reboot — all returned to their roles to help the family of now deceased Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis).

What should Ghostbusters fans expect from the HHN 2024 haunted house?

Halloween Horror Nights: Ghostbusters Frozen Empire. Photo: Universal Parks

This will only be the second official Ghostbusters haunted house experience for Halloween Horror Nights. In 2019, in conjunction with the franchise's 35th birthday, both theme parks welcomed a classic Ghostbusters themed haunted house.

For this brand-new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire haunted house, the park description revealed that the house would once more be New York City centric.

"With the daunting discovery of an old relic that has set free the vengeful spirit of Garraka, who threatens to freeze everyone to death, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their city and save the world from a second Ice Age," a description of the haunted house reads.

Guests who bravely enter the firehouse will encounter Ray’s Occult Books shop, the Ghostbuster’s new high-tech lab, the containment facility and then wade into the New York City sewer system. Iconic ghosts who slime will appear as well as nefarious villains out for revenge. And expect literal chills as guests navigate their way through freezing and frightening conditions.

Fans can get a jump-start on their Halloween Horror Nights gear with an all-new merchandise collection available for purchase now at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, as well as online. New items include a t-shirt and mug inspired by the all-original A Quiet Place haunted house.

Look for more Halloween Horror Nights 2024 announcements for both theme parks throughout the summer. To find out all of the Halloween Horror Nights event dates or to buy tickets, check out the website.