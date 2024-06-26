Gru Jr. Helps with a Heist in New Clip from Despicable Me 4

This summer, the latest chapter in the saga of Gru arrives when Illumination and Universal release Despicable Me 4, the sixth installment in the larger franchise and the first new sequel in the original Despicable Me story since 2017. That means that, for the first time in seven years, we'll get to revisit the story of a reformed supervillain and his loving, if very weird, family. We showed up just in time, because there's a new Gru in town.

As fans will know, Despicable Me opens with the story of Gru (Steve Carell), a supervillain who finds himself an accidentally family man after he adopts three girls. In Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, we got to see Gru gets closer to his daughters and even find love with his wife, Anti-Villain League agent Lucy (Kristen Wiig).

Fast forward to Despicable Me 4, and the whole family's still around. Lucy and Gru are in love, and their daughters Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), and Agnes (Madison Polan) are all happy, as are the Minions who are ever-present in Gru's life and schemes. Since we last saw them, though, Gru and Lucy had a son, Gru's first biological child, who's known as Gru Jr. Though he's just a baby, Junior definitely seems to have some of his father's more mischievous tendencies, even if he seems to sometimes not like his father very much. And, since Gru's in a major fight to save his family from the clutches of supervillain Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) this time around, we'll no doubt see that father-son relationship tested in some pretty big ways.

But of course, Gru Jr.'s not the only new addition to the family. There's also Poppy Prescott (Joey King), a young girl who lives next door to Gru and his family and idolizes the former supervillain, so much so that he becomes a mentor figure and even lets her come on missions. On one such mission, shown in the clip below, Gru, Junior, and Poppy take a couple of missions and embark on a dangerous honey badger heist. Gru knows exactly what to do, but unfortunately, he doesn't know what Gru Jr. will do, and chaos ensues.

There is, of course, never a dull moment in Gru's life, and things are getting even more exciting now that he has an infant son following him around, sometimes proving very adept at stealing things, sometimes...well, just being a baby. We can't wait to see more of this duo in action.

Catch Despicable Me 4 in theaters July 3 and catch up on the past movies on Peacock now.