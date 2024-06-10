Kevin the Minion's 5 Greatest Moments in the Despicable Me Franchise

With Despicable Me 4 arriving soon, we take a moment to honor that lanky hunk of Minion known as Kevin.

There's a lot to love about all of the goofball Minions of the Despicable Me franchise. From Bob to Otto and everyone in between, they literally throw themselves into the job. But we have to admit that we're a bit partial to Kevin the Minion.

Ok, yes. The Minions are very difficult to tell apart since they're all yellow and mostly wear denim overalls. But Kevin stands apart because across the franchise, he goes that extra mile. Whether he's terrorizing Gru's gals as a purple monster, piloting an airplane, or haughtily proving his superior skills to his brethren, Kevin has that extra panache.

With Despicable Me 4 coming to theaters on July 3, it's the perfect time to get audiences reacquainted with Kevin. So let's dig into some of his most classic moments, visual details that will help you spot him in a Minion crowd (because that's how they travel).

Who Is Kevin the Minion in the Despicable Me Franchise?

Kevin and friends in Minions: The Rise of Gru Photo: Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures

Technically, Kevin the Minion was first introduced in Despicable Me (streaming now on Peacock!) when his name is called by a fellow Minion, to which he responds. In that film, he was a short, one-eyed minion. However, the Kevin we've since come to know and love was redesigned in Despicable Me 2 (also streaming on Peacock!).

In the sequel, Kevin sauntered on-screen as a tall, two-eyed Minion with a sprig of hairs sprouting from the top of his noggin. As the nephew of Felonious Gru (Steve Carell), Kevin evolves over the series of films from one of the gang, to the leader of the trio in Minions in search of a new master.

Always the first Minion to laugh at the woes of one of his pals, Kevin is a lot more reluctant to be the butt of any joke. He's a bit of a sportsman, with a penchant for the highfalutin fare including golf, cricket, and polo. Kev's also got quite the singing voice (which is provided by Despicable Me franchise director Pierre-Louis Padang Coffin, whose voice is pitch shifted to voice all the Minions).

Kevin the Minion's Best Despicable Me Moments

Despicable Me 2 - Kevin Transformed

Several of the Minions are subjected to some experimentation in El Macho's Secret Lab. Kevin is transformed into a slobbering, evil purple minion once he's exposed to the PX-41 serum. Watching the yellow guy turn into a crazed, purple monster is scary for Gru's girls, but he's pretty hilarious in terms of behavior and look.

Minions - Kevin Saves the Day

In Minions, Kevin becomes the third act hero when he accidentally activates Herb's ultimate weapon and enlarges himself into a Godzilla-sized Minion. He gets to punch, smash, and parachute to victory in an action scene that basically turns him into The Rock of the Minion tribe.

Despicable Me 3 - Kevin and His Pals in the Pokey

In this Despicable Me 3 extended sequence, Kevin and the Minions are sent to prison where they trade their dungarees for black and white prison stripes. His shenanigans in particular help make the sequence one of the best in the movie.

Minions: The Rise of Gru - Kevin, a Menace in the Skies

In this sequence that plays like a homage to Spielberg's Catch Me If You Can, Kevin slips into the Leonardo DiCaprio role of faux pilot when he leads his clueless Minion pals on the flight of their lives. Can he fly a plane? Not really. Does he try anyway? He sure does! The results are hilarious, and prove Kevin has that old school Hollywood charm.

Despicable Me 4 - Kevin the Mega Minion

In the upcoming Despicable Me 4, Kevin and his close Minion pals get transformed into Mega Minions imbued with extra-special superpowers that essentially turn them into mini-superheroes. We can only imagine the pending destruction!

Despicable Me 4 will hit the big screen on Wednesday, July 3. Get tickets here! Catch up on Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3, now streaming on Peacock!

