Wolf Man's Horrific New Trailer is Giving Us All the Cronenberg Vibes (WATCH)

Watch out, Brundlefly! You might just meet your match in writer-director Leigh Whannell's take on lupine monsters in the upcoming Wolf Man.

The film's official trailer, which dropped during the Blumhouse panel at New York Comic Con Friday, gives off some serious Cronenberg vibes, teasing a werewolf infection akin to a deteriorative disease that eats away at the body and turns the mind into primal mush. Blake, the main character played by Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things), looks a real mess, recalling Jeff Goldblum's hapless scientist in The Fly as his hair, fingernails, and grasp of human speech drop off at an alarming rate.

"We really tried to focus on the tragedy of, 'One day you're living a normal life and going through everyday troubles with your partner, and then what if that's then taken away from you, like Alzheimer's'" Abbott says in the latest issue of Empire. "[We] fed that into the idea of transitioning into a wolf."

"Upgrade was more sci-fi action. I was watching a lot of domestic thrillers when I wrote [the 2020 reimagining of] The Invisible Man, because I love that genre," adds Whannell, who co-wrote the film's screenplay with Corbett Tuck. "This is me saying, 'I just wanted to make something that is straight-up, pure horror."

Watch the official trailer for Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man

What is Wolf Man about?

A contemporary update of Universal's classic monster movie, The Wolfman (1941), Wolf Man centers around Blake (Christopher Abbott), a San Francisco father and husband struggling to keep his marriage together. In a last-ditch attempt to stave off divorce, Blake convinces his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Ozark's Julia Garner), to take a break from the hustle and bustle of city life and visit his missing father's remote property in Oregon along with their daughter, Ginger (Coma's Matlida Firth).

"But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter," reads the official synopsis. "As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without."

Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man), newcomer Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly (Shortland Street), and Milo Cawthorne (Shortland Street) round out the main cast.

Check out first-look photos and a new poster for Blumhouse horror update, Wolf Man

Charlotte (Julia Garner) and Ginger (Matilda Firth) appear in Wolf Man (2024), directed by Leigh Whannell. Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

Blake (Christopher Abbott) appears in Wolf Man (2024), directed by Leigh Whannell. Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

Charlotte (Julia Garner), Blake (Christopher Abbott) and Ginger (Matilda Firth) appears in Wolf Man (2024), directed by Leigh Whannell. Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

Director of Photography Stefan Duscio and Director Leigh Whannell appear on the set of in Wolf Man (2024). Photo: Nicola Dove/Universal Pictures

The poster for Wolf Man (2024). Photo: Universal Pictures