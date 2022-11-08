Disney+ goes fedora shopping as 'Indiana Jones' TV show reportedly enters development

Looks like Indiana Jones 5 won't be the end of the story for our favorite adventurer.

Next summer, Harrison Ford will officially hang up his fedora and bullwhip as Professor Henry Jones Jr. in a fifth Indiana Jones movie. But that won't be the end of the story for pop culture's favorite Nazi-punching, artifact-hunting archaeologist. Variety brings words that Disney+ and Lucasfilm have entered the very early stages of development on a small screen iteration of the swashbuckling adventurer.

Right now, it's totally unclear if the project is being treated as a prequel, sequel, or all-out reboot to the 41-year-old property started by George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. Given Ford's age and desire to retire the part, a prequel or reboot are the most likely options of the bunch. There have been some rumors over the years about Chris Pratt taking over, but there doesn't seem to be a shred of truth to the speculation.

And while 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull did tee up Shia LaBeouf's Mutt Williams, aka Indy's child with Marion Ravenwood, as next in line for the fedora, intense fan backlash over the film and the character of Mutt (as well as derisive comments LaBeouf made at Spielberg's expense) pretty much quelled any chance of him inheriting the iconic mantle.

If the series does move forward, it will not be Indy’s first crusade on the small screen. Between 1992 and 1993, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired on ABC with a number of actors (including Ford himself) playing the titular character.

The first four entries in the serial-inspired franchise — Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) — have collectively grossed over $1 billion at the global box office.

Indiana Jones 5 (it's still without an official title) is scheduled to hit the big screen on June 30, 2023. It will be the first installment in the blockbuster franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who remained on as an executive producer, while ceding the directorial reigns over to Logan alum, James Mangold. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serve as producers.

While specific plot details are currently locked away inside the Ark of the Covenant, a brief collection of footage screened at D23 Expo in September teased a number of high-octane action sequences and confirmed the return of John Rhys-Davies in the role of Sallah.

Franchise newcomers are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Mads Mikkelsen (Fantastic Beasts), Antonio Banderas (Uncharted), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Shaunette Renee Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), and Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom).

Want to see Harrison Ford in all of his action star glory? Air Force One is now streaming on Peacock.