Lucasfilm reveals new ‘The Mandalorian' & 'Andor' trailers as Harrison Ford says goodbye to Indy at D23

Fans of a galaxy far, far away already had nine Star Wars steaming projects to mark on their calendars coming to Disney+ in the next few years. So at the first D23 Expo since the pre-pandemic era this weekend, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy gave Star Wars fans a first look at Rogue One prequel Andor and the third season of The Mandalorian. Willow also landed its first full trailer, and Harrison Ford tearfully responded to what he says is his last turn as Indiana Jones in the fifth entry coming next summer.

First up was Willow which originally debuted in 1988 and returns as a series in November with actors Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley. He reprises his role as wizard Willow Ufgood and Whalley as Sorsha. Revealing the first full trailer Whalley teased that she gets to actually shares scenes with Davis’ Willow. And then Christian Slater was revealed as part of the series. He was introduced in lieu of Madmartagan (player by Val Kilmer in the film) returning but without a name. Although he said the character is “fun’ and he got to do some improv.

In the Star Wars realm, Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau and director Rick Famuyiwa all appeared to talk about their contributions to upcoming projects. Check out the trailer for Season 3 of The Mandalorian below.

Filoni confirmed the next season of The Bad Batch is done, and he’s currently shooting live action series Ahsoka alongside The Mandalorian Season 3. Favreau said the lightsaber battles with Ahsoka are amazing and praised Filoni’s transition from animation to live action as remarkable.

Jon Watts also appeared and revealed they are currently shooting Skeleton Crew about a bunch of kids stuck out in space. Jude Law will star in the series.

Disney also revealed an extended trailer from Andor, which debuts next week on Disney+. The ambitious series looks to fill in the gaps of how the Rebellion started, steeped in a high-stakes spy thriller. Check it out below.

Lastly anchoring the whole panel was director James Mangold, Phoebe Waller Bridge and Harrison for Indiana Jones 5. After showing a teaser reel, Ford came out overcome by the standing ovation and fighting back tears when talking about shooting with James Mangold. He choked out that the director captured what makes the Indy films special. And he assured this was his last adventure as the beloved treasure hunter.

“Indy films are about heart & this one has it. And it will kick your ass," Ford said. "It’s fantastic and this is my last time falling down for you!”