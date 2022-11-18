Ncuti Gatwa's Time Lord gains Millie Gibson as latest 'Doctor Who' companion

Ncuti Gatwa won't be traversing the fabric of space and time by his lonesome. The Fifteenth Time Lord of BBC's Doctor Who will officially be joined by Millie Gibson (Coronation Street, Butterfly), who has been added to the show as the good Doctor's latest companion, Ruby Sunday. Not much else is known about the character at this time, though Gibson comes with plenty of bona fides, including the honor of Best Young Performer Award at this year's British Soap Awards.

"Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honored to be cast as the Doctor’s companion," the actress said in a statement Friday afternoon. "It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me. And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started."

"Millie just is the companion," added Gatwa. "She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye, and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent. This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!"

Russell T. Davies — who successfully rebooted the sci-fi property in the mid-2000s — returns as showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming season. "It’s the great honor of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already," he concluded. "She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor. As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday."

The duo are slated to board the TARDIS in November 2023, but first, David Tennant will reprise his role as the Tenth Doctor...er...make that the Fourteenth Doctor. It's all very confusing, but what we do know is Tennant has been tapped to appear in three 60th anniversary specials following the exit of Jodie Whittaker. Late last month, the BBC and Disney struck a massive deal for the show (and its future seasons) to be housed exclusively on Disney+ outside the United Kingdom and Ireland.

