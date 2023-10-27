Our new favorite horror movie is officially open - but do you need to stick around after the ending?

The new horror flick Five Nights at Freddy's is officially open for business, lighting up the box office and streaming on Peacock — but is there anything left to give us one last scare after the screen turns black?

With the movie now open wide, we look to answer the question that plagues us all with every new movie: Is there a post-credit scene?

Does Five Nights at Freddy's Have a Post-Credit Scene? Yes! The new horror film Five Nights at Freddy's does have a post-credit scene that falls in the middle of the film's credits, just after the stylized credits end. So be sure to stick around!

What's In the Five Nights at Freddy's Post-Credit Scene? The post-credit scene cuts to outside Freddy FazzBear's pizza place, with the taxi driver played by YouTuber CoryxKenshin just trying to avoid all the weirdness happening inside. He hears a knock at his door and tells the potential fare he's closed — only to turn around and realize Balloon Boy has already made his way into the cab, anyway. For those unfamiliar with the games, Balloon Boy is a smaller animatronic toy who causes mischief and trouble for the security guard. He was introduced in the second Five Nights at Freddy's game. Balloon Boy pops up in small cameos a few times in the movie itself, but his role in the post-credit scene could hint at a larger part to play in a potential sequel.

Matthew Lillard as Steve Raglan in Five Nights at Freddy’s, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Universal Pictures

The film is based on the cult hit video game, which follows a lone security guard as he tries to keep things safe (and not deadly) working the night shift at a defunct pizza parlor that's basically Chuck E. Cheese but a whole lot creepier. You see, at this pizza place the animatronic creatures are possessed killers who come to life at night and aim to kill anyone who is crazy enough to be kicking around Freddy's after hours.

What Is the Five Nights at Freddy's Film About?

The film stars Josh Hutcherson as security guard Mike Schmidt, who takes on the night shift gig at Freddy FazBear's Pizzeria and gets a whole lot more than he bargained for when the animatronic creatures Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy come to life and start stalking him and his little sister Abby (Piper Rubio) who tags along with him.

The PG-13 horror film is based on the beloved games series, which runs for close to a dozen entries and follows pretty much the same concept — you play a security guard trying to survive the week locked inside Freddy's when the killer animatronics come to life. The games have become a cult hit cultural phenomenon, with the bizarro aesthetic breaking through with merchandising and general buzz far beyond the games themselves at this point.

How to Watch Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's is now in theaters (tickets available at Fandango) and streaming on Peacock. The day-and-date release method was applied to previous Blumhouse/Universal offerings like Halloween Kills, Firestarter, and Halloween Ends.

Fans can sign up for Peacock Premium for $5.99 a month (or $59.99 for the year)

Peacock Premium Plus, which includes no ads (limited exclusions), the ability to download select titles and watch offline, and your local NBC channel live, 24/7, is available for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.