Dog Man: Captain Underpants Spinoff Starring Pete Davidson Fetches First Tail-Wagging Trailer

The adaptation of the bestselling series of children's books will hit the big screen January 31, 2025.

Justice likes to chase its own tail — and a squirrel or two — in the first trailer for DreamWorks' Dog Man. Adapted from the bestselling series of children's books written by author Dav Pilkey, the film (hitting theaters in early 2025) takes place in a comic book reality created by the day-dreaming ne'er-do-well protagonists of the Captain Underpants universe: George Beard and Harold Hutchins.

"When a faithful police dog and his human police officer owner are injured together on the job, a harebrained but life-saving surgery fuses the two of them together and Dog Man is born," reads the official synopsis provided by DreamWorks and Universal Pictures. "Dog Man is sworn to protect and serve — and fetch, sit and roll over."

As he slowly adjusts to life as a half canine/half human crime-fighter, Dog Man strives to impress his police Chief boss (Get Out's Lil Rey Howery) and foil the nefarious machinations of felonious feline, Petey the Cat (Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson). Petey, who recently launched a plan to cause double the trouble by cloning himself, ends up striking an unexpected alliance with our tail-wagging hero when his carbon copy — Lil Petey — falls into the clutches of a common enemy. "In the process, they discover the power of family (and kittens!) to bring even the most hostile foes together," concludes the summary.

The voice cast also features the talents of Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Rango) as TV reporter Sarah Hatoff; Poppy Liu (Hacks, The Afterparty) as Petey’s assistant, Butler; Emmy nominee Stephen Root (Barry, King of the Hill) as Grampa; Billy Boyd (the Lord of the Rings franchise, Seed of Chucky) as Sarah’s cameraman, Seamus; and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ricky Gervais (The Office, Extras) as Flippy the fish.

Watch the first trailer for DreamWorks' Captain Underpants spinoff, Dog Man

When does Dog Man open in theaters? Dog Man will exclusively hit theaters everywhere on January 31, 2025.

Peter Hastings (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) directed the project, with Karen Foster (Spirit Untamed) serving as producer. Since first launching in 2016, the Dog Man series has grown to 12 titles and a spinoff of its own: Cat Kid Comic Club.

"I made my first Dog Man comic book when I was in the second grade," Pilkey said in a 2019 interview with Barnes & Noble. "Dog Man was a lot different back then. He was a regular dog who got super powers when he was struck by lightning!"

Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

