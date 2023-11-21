Details on the sixth film in the Bourne franchise are scarce, but a recent Oscar-nominee is in talks to direct.

Everything We Know About the New Jason Bourne Movie

You just can’t keep Jason Bourne down. Yesterday, news broke via Deadline that a new Bourne movie, the sixth in the action franchise, was in the works.

Universal Pictures is reportedly in early development on the next installment in the franchise originally led by Matt Damon. All Quiet on the Western Front director, Oscar nominee Edward Berger, is in talks to helm the new film. Beyond that, though, details are sparse. Just the same, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming sixth Bourne movie.

Who Will Star in the New Bourne Movie?

According to the Deadline report — which Universal has not officially commented on — the as-yet-untitled sixth Bourne film is in the earliest stages of development, and there is not a script yet, meaning there’s no plot synopsis.

It’s unclear if Damon, who starred as Jason Bourne in four of the five previous movies, will return for the sixth film. Damon began playing the character (originally created by author Robert Ludlum) in 2002’s The Bourne Identity, then followed that up with 2004's The Bourne Supremacy, and 2007's The Bourne Ultimatum, before sitting out the fourth film, The Bourne Legacy, starring Jeremy Renner. He returned for 2016’s Jason Bourne.

It’s likely that Damon will be approached to appear in the upcoming film, though we'll have to see if he accepts. It is also unclear at this stage if Renner will return for the sixth film.

Who Will Direct the New Bourne Movie?

The Asset (Vincent Cassel) strangles Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) in Jason Bourne (2016)

Berger, whose German war film All Quiet on the Western Front received widespread critical acclaim in 2022, winning several Academy Awards (and an Adapted Screenplay nom for Berger), is in talks to direct.

Previous Bourne films were directed by industry powerhouses Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity), Tony Gilroy (The Bourne Ultimatum), and Paul Greengrass, who tackled the remaining three films.

Does the New Bourne Movie Have a Release Date?

Because the film is in such early stages of development, there is no release date — or even release year — for the movie.

When Did the Last Bourne Movie Come Out?

The most recent film in the franchise, Jason Bourne, came out in 2016. Given that development is just starting in late 2023, it’s likely that the sixth movie could be coming out close to a full decade after the last film.

There was talk of a sequel shortly after Jason Bourne came out, but in 2017 Damon cast doubt on the odds that he would return to the character. (It’s possible he’s changed his mind in the years since, or that a great script will lure him back, but all that is unconfirmed, for now.)

A 2019 TV series on USA Network, Treadstone (streaming now on Peacock!), was connected to and based on the Bourne film series, though it was canceled after one season, meaning it’s likely that the future of the movies won’t be reliant on whatever happened on the small screen.

Where Can I Stream the Bourne Movies?

The most recent film, Jason Bourne, is streaming on Peacock.