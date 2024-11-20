Get your first look at what's in store in Epic Universe's new Harry Potter-themed world.

Epic Universe Reveals Dazzling Look at Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry Ride

Harry Potter fans have a big reason to be excited today: We just got a first look at a highly anticipated attraction coming to Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. For the first time, the world gets to see an iconic location in the Harry Potter world brought to life.

The ambitious attraction will take place after the eighth and final movie and take guests on an ambitious and wild ride through the famous halls of the Wizarding World’s Ministry of Magic. To do that, the minds behind Epic Universe had to painstakingly design and build the entire thing. Today, they’re showing off some of that hard work and giving those excited for Epic Universe a small taste of what’s in store when they enter The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic on May 22, 2025.

Harry Potter Ministry of Magic's Métro-Floo Corridor. Photo: Epic Universe

The attraction promises to blend massive and incredibly detailed environments with powerful storytelling to create an immersive Harry Potter experience that rivals what countless parkgoers have previously experienced in the resort’s other themed locations, Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade.

"I sometimes think the word, immersive, is too small a word for what the attraction is," explained Anisha Vyas Burgos, Assistant Director, Projects at Universal Creative, at a recent New York Comic-Con panel. "So, you enter in through the Metro-Floo, which we collaborated with the filmmakers on developing. So, you enter through the Metro-Floo into the Ministry of Magic atrium at full scale, full glamor, full glory. Every time I walk into this, in every phase of construction, I’ve quite literally had tears in my eyes. It is truly spectacularly beautiful and it’s when you enter the atrium that you learn that Dolores Umbridge is standing trial for her crimes, and what’s really exciting."

The Atrium of Harry Potter Ministry of Magic. Photo: Epic Universe

Harry Potter Ministry of Magic's Fountain of Magical Brethren Photo: Epic Universe

Not only will guests be able to explore the atrium and lobby, complete with a restored Fountain of Magical Brethren, but they'll also visit Umbridge’s former office, which is described as “just as over-the-top as the woman herself with pink hues and ornate gold carvings throughout.” They’ll also meet Higgledy, Umbridge’s former house-elf, as she enthusiastically cleans out her boss’ office ahead of the trial.

Dolores Umbridge's Office at the Harry Potter Ministry of Magic. Photo: Epic Universe

From there, guests will board the magical, omnidirectional lift that can seat up to 14 guests as they travel deeper into the Ministry for the trial.

However, as one might expect, things go awry as Umbridge attempts to flee from justice, taking guests up, down, forward, backward, sideways, and more through the Ministry on a thrilling chase. This chase will include a romp through the Magical Archives, a cavernous library filled with various wizarding documents, as well as the Department of Magical Creatures and the Time Room, which is overflowing with a variety of Time-Turners and other unique devices.

Harry Potter Ministry of Magic's Magical Ministry Lift Photo: Epic Universe

While it is certainly the flagship attraction within Epic Universe’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic world, there’s a lot more in store for those who step through the portal to adventure into Wizarding Paris, including the Le Cirque Arcanus live show, which is inspired by the Fantastic Beasts films. There are also a variety of themed dining and retail experiences, as well as interactive wand magic and captivating entertainment.

If all this sounds like more than enough for one park, the incredible truth is that it’s just one of five worlds opening on May 22, 2025, in Universal Orlando Resort’s new, ambitious park, Epic Universe.

