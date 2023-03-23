Lightning bolts are flying as YouTube stars Dude Perfect unveil 'Harry Potter'-themed fight scene

Given how Hogwarts Legacy has been dominating the video game space (the title racked up an impressive $850 million in sales over the span of just two weeks), it should come as no surprise that popular YouTube channel Dude Perfect dove headlong into the Wizarding World with an epic, Harry Potter-inspired fight scene.

The 4-minute sketch centers around a wide-eyed Tyler Toney preparing to attend the prestigious Dude Perfect School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. But first, the aspiring spell-caster must stock up on academic supplies, including a wand, at Hilbaier's Magic Shop. This light-hearted shopping excursion is suddenly interrupted by the arrival of a pugnacious dark wizard (Garrett Hilbert), who gets mistaken for Lord Voldemort. He can't be the most feared wizard of all time, though, because...well, because he's actually got a nose.

Nevertheless, the magical duel recalls the various silver screen encounters between the Boy Who Lived (Daniel Radcliffe) and the Dark Lord (Ralph Fiennes) in the blockbuster films based upon the bestselling novels written by J.K. Rowling.

Watch the full video below (the Potter section begins at the 14-minute mark):

Developed by Avalanche Studios and released by Warner Bros. Games, Hogwarts Legacy takes place at the titular school in the late 1800s and fulfills the wildest dreams of die-hard Potterheads, who have long dreamed of the day when they too would be able to learn spells, brew potions, and care for magical creatures. Earlier this year, SYFY WIRE got an exclusive look inside the game's making-of book, written by Jody Revenson and Michael Owen (fans can now pick up a copy for themselves from Insight Editions).

"The most fun was getting to know the new characters and exploring the new environments within the missions," Revenson told us. "I liked ‘hanging out’ with the students (and most of the professors) and encountering new magic. The most challenging was when those characters were revised or those environments appeared or disappeared! But change is inevitable, whether it was the game itself or writing about the game. And so, we just kept to our ‘mission’ of making sure the book was the best it could be."

Craving more magic? All eight Harry Potter films are now streaming on Peacock.