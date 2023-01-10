Paramount+ orders 'Dungeons & Dragons' series on the heels of 'D&D' movie

Just weeks out from the biggest Dungeons & Dragons movie ever, the world's most popular tabletop gaming franchise is also headed to the small screen. Deadline reports that Paramount+ has ordered an eight-episode season of a brand-new Dungeons and Dragons streaming series, potentially paving the way for an entire universe of new stories stemming from the legendary fantasy roleplaying game.

Red Notice creator Rawson Marshall Thurber is set to direct and write the pilot episode for the new series, which will be a co-production of Paramount and Hasbro's eOne. The partnership marks a reteam of the studios that made the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves possible, though Deadline's report notes that the series was part of a "competitive" bidding process with multiple potential homes considered.

Now, with Paramount+ on board, eOne is set to mount what's described as their biggest TV production ever with the new series. Plot details for the series itself are being kept under wraps at this point, but if it's successful, the new Dungeons & Dragons series could pave the way for various spinoff shows to stream, including both scripted and unscripted options. With real-play D&D shows more popular than ever, it's no surprising to hear that eOne is keeping their options open in that regard.

That sense of expansion is also noteworthy because it comes just weeks before D&D's biggest film project ever, Honor Among Thieves, is set to hit theaters courtesy of Paramount Pictures. With an ensemble cast led by Chris Pine, the film will follow a band of adventurers as they realize they've taken on a job that might be just a little too grand-scale for their own good, setting the stage for an epic fantasy-action showcase on the big screen.

If the film performs well, that will feed high hopes for the TV series. And if the series does well, there's really no telling where a new D&D live-action universe might go next, particularly as the game's 50th anniversary looms.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is in theaters March 31. The streaming series does not yet have a premiere date.

