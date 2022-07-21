'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' drops first surprisingly hilarious trailer at SDCC

The Dungeons & Dragons franchise doesn't make it to the big screen until next year, but Paramount Pictures brought the big screen revival Honor Among Thieves to San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to give fans an early sneak peek at the fantasy epic's jump into live action.



The film features a motley crew of heroes taking on a massive new threat (no spoilers here), and the first footage came via a behind the scenes featurette played for fans in the panel, with SYFY WIRE in attendance. The clip featured lots of comedy, epic creature effects, and plenty of swords and sorcery. The scope was more than on display, with entire castles and medieval sets and world-building unfolding on the Hall H screens. There was also quite a bit of humor, which could differentiate Honor Among Thieves from sometimes more serious fantasy fare.

The studio also debuted an extended clip, showing the campaigners reviving the dead to try and help locate a mysterious helmet. There were also some huge action and battle flashbacks to be found, complete with dragons and a great humor vibe. A final clip showed a hectic chase through a shifting, Maze Runner-style maze filled with classic D&D creatures hiding behind every corner. And yeah, not every treasure box is filled with a prize.

The studio also dropped the first official trailer (including several bits from the clips and BTS scenes). Check it out below:

Producer Jeremy Latcham noted there's a "sense of heart, humor and spectacle" to balance the tone of the film, which taps into the "found family" that is often a thread for these types of team-up movies that have become so popular, like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Co-writer and director Jonathan Goldstein added that he's been a lifelong D&D fan, growing up playing with his brother. "Whatever happened, I always ended up in a gelatinous cube," he joked, before noting that the film makes an effort to allow fans to "see things you've been playing and imagining for years, but now we have the visual effects technology, and practical effects, to bring those things to life."

The directing duo also teased that plenty of Easter eggs would be hidden in the corners and background across the film, which should make multiple watches useful for hardcore, keen-eyed D&D fans. They also noted they're hopeful for sequels, if the first film catches fire at the box office.



Star Chris Pine said the cast truly bonded while making the film, and he thinks that playful sense will come through on the other side of the camera: "It makes for a nice energy on set, because you're not trying to fix all of the world's woes with deep sadness, though there's certainly pathos and deep and great emotion in this. But there's a buoyant, kinetic, fun that we all grabbed onto I think."



Co-star Regé-Jean Page noted that the role was a dream gig for him (which also helped keep his butt in shape, literally), getting to jump into an epic fantasy and "swing a sword around for a living, which is all you could ever want from this business." He added: "I got really good with the sword. A lot of stunt training, I had the best ass of my life. I spent time training and slaying dragons, just the best time."



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves opens in theaters March 3, 2023.

