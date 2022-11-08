‘Dr. Death’: Edgar Ramirez to star in Season 2 of Peacock’s anthology series

Edgar Ramirez will be Dr. Death in the next season of Peacock's Dr. Death. The streaming platform broke the news today that the actor, whose previous credits include The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Jungle Cruise, and The Undoing, will play Dr. Paolo Macchiarini.

Paolo — who was the subject of the third season of the Wondery podcast, Dr. Death — was a surgeon whose innovative organ transplants wowed the global medical community. His fiancée, Benita, and a few suspicious colleagues halfway across the world begin to see through his surgical star power, however, and start to investigate his botched surgeries. Those investigations soon tarnish Paolo’s pristine reputation, and Benita learns how far Paolo will go to protect himself.

The upcoming second season starring Ramirez is a completely separate story from the show's first, which was based on the first season of the Wondery podcast. In Season 1 of the TV series, Joshua Jackson played neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a doctor who maimed or killed 33 out of 38 patients over his career.

Season 2, however, will have the same writer and showrunner as Season 1 in Ashley Michel Hoban. The upcoming episodes will also have two directors, Jennifer Morrison and Laura Belsey, who will direct episodes 1 through 4 and 5 through 8, respectively. Patrick Macmanus will also executive produce the second season via Littleton Productions as part of his overall deal with UCP.

Ramirez is coming to Dr. Death after starring against Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, where he played a cursed conquistador. On the TV side of things, he starred as Gianni Versace in Ryan Murphy’s 2018 series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, a role that got him an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. He also starred against Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Detective Mendoza in the HBO limited series, The Undoing.

No news yet on when Season 2 of Dr. Death will premiere on Peacock. In the meantime, you can check out the entire first season now on Peacock!