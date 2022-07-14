‘Dr. Death’ renewed for second season at Peacock; will focus on gripping, new true crime story

Peacock’s critically acclaimed true crime show Dr. Death is coming back for a second season. The first season centered on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsdch (played by Joshua Jackson on the show), a neurosurgeon who, over the course of his career, maimed several patients and killed two.

The second season in this anthology series will revolve around Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon whose innovative operations earned him the title of Miracle Man. When an investigative journalist goes digging, however, she learns how far the doctor will go to keep his secrets. The season will also focus on events that take place halfway across the world where a group of doctors makes their own discoveries that put everything about the Miracle Man into question.

“I am so honored to have the opportunity to expand the Dr. Death universe with this fascinating story,” showrunner, writer, and executive producer Ashley Michel Hoban said in a statement. “This season, we go global to explore how institutional failure to protect patients is a universal issue, but there are always heroes standing up and fighting for change every day. I can’t wait to share this story of romance, intrigue, complicated characters, and, of course, the eeriness that is Dr. Death with our fans.”

“The first season of Dr. Death blew us away as we dove into the terrifying, twisted mind of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and the team who set out to stop him,” added Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, in the same statement. “The new installment of this highly-addictive anthology series explores a globe-trotting surgeon who seduces the medical world, and we know we’re in expert hands with our partners at Wondery, UCP, Patrick Macmanus and new season EP/showrunner Ashley Michel Hoban.”

There's no news yet on when Season 2 of the show will premiere on Peacock, but we do know the renewal of Dr. Death joins the already-announced second season renewals of Peacock’s Killing It, Wolf Like Me, We Are Lady Parts, Girls5eva, and Rutherford Falls. You can check them all out on Peacock.