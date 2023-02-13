Look out, Sharknado: Elizabeth Banks wouldn't mind a shark sequel to 'Cocaine Bear'

Ever seen a shark's eyes while it's high on cocaine, Chief?

Last week, the Associated Press reported that 3.5 tons of cocaine worth over $300 million was found floating in the Pacific Ocean by New Zealand police officers (enough to bolster the Australian market for an entire year). Not long after, the hashtag #CocaineShark began trending on Twitter, which gave director Elizabeth Banks an idea for a potential maritime sequel to this month's Cocaine Bear. "I've seen that. If there's a great story, then sure," she said during an interview with People. "Jaws with cocaine, I don't see how that loses."

Inspired by the 1985 incident where an American black bear lethally overdosed on a shipment of cocaine dropped over Georgia, the upcoming film twists the facts ever-so-slightly by imagining what would have happened if the predator went on a drug-fueled rampage, tearing apart anyone and anything unlucky enough to get in its way.

"In my initial presentation [I] brought to the table a lot of really gruesome real life photography of people who have had limbs ripped off and things like that, and giant gashes and bites," Banks recalled of her initial pitch. "And [I] just sort of said, 'I want this...' I wanted The Revenant ... Every time we talked about the bear, it was like, 'It's got to be The Revenant.' The first couple kills have to be that gnarly so that you understand that everyone should be afraid of the bear. That was a big part of it for me."

Written by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter), the movie features an all-star cast comprised of Keri Russell (Antlers), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Godzilla: King of the Monsters), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklynn Prince (The One and Only Ivan), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones), Hannah Hoekstra (Faithfully Yours), Aaron Holliday (Euphoria), Margo Martindale (BoJack Horseman), and Ray Liotta (GoodFellas).

In addition to directing, Banks produced the film alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Max Handelman, Brian Duffield, and Aditya Sood. Robin Mulcahy Fisichella, Alison Small, and Nikki Baida are executive producers.

