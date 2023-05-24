Where Is the Eureka Cast Today? Colin Ferguson, Erica Cerra, Joe Morton & More

SYFY’s fan-favorite show about keeping the government’s secret science projects under wraps is streaming now at Peacock.

Through five seasons and an oversized government dossier of super-secret twists and turns, Eureka marked the start of a low-key extended TV universe at SYFY (known as The Sci-Fi Channel back in the mid-2000s), tracking the sometimes-funny misadventures that inevitably unfolded in its namesake off-the-radar Pacific Northwest town.

Eureka's funny, freaky lore-verse eventually spilled over into SYFY’s Warehouse 13, with characters and events right in line with that show’s downright supernatural vibe, while Eureka itself remained populated by an endearingly quirky cast of tech-savvy science wizards. It was a plain ol' regular guy (Sheriff Jack Carter) who served as the glue that held Eureka together, though: The sheriff always stayed on standby to track down the world’s wackiest mysteries, while (somehow) managing to wrangle the town’s zany zoo of geeky, offbeat personalities.

Ushering the network through its brand transition to what we now know (and love!) as SYFY, Eureka first debuted in 2006 and concluded in 2012, marking a period of major creative ferment not only at SYFY, but across the science fiction small screen in general. With the entire series now streaming at Peacock (check it out here), there’s no time like the present to check in on what the show’s main cast has been up to lately, while taking a brief whirlwind tour through the character roles they played in Eureka’s science-minded story-verse.

Colin Ferguson (Sheriff Jack Carter)

Colin Ferguson as Sheriff Jack Carter in Eureka Season 4; Colin Ferguson in 2022 Photo: Art Streiber/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

With too many nerds gathered in one place, it was usually up to an average-IQ guy like Sheriff Carter (Colin Ferguson) to tackle the obvious dangers that the rest of Eureka’s eggheads often concocted — and often without a moment’s misgiving. Though Eureka remains among Ferguson’s longest-running roles, his familiar chiseled looks and everyman appearance make him hard to miss in the many walk-on TV spots that’ve highlighted his long career.

Since Eureka, Ferguson’s been seen across a huge range of small-screen guest-acting and recurring gigs that include SYFY’s Haven, Fear Itself, Ghost Hunters, The Vampire Diaries, Major Crimes, and You’re the Worst. Ferguson’s also a frequent star of made-for-TV films, with post-Eureka credits that include Hallmark Channel movies Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery, Concrete Evidence: A Fixer Upper Mystery, Deadly Deed: A Fixer Upper Mystery, and Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane. Lately, he’s been part of the cast of Amazon’s TV adaptation of author Jenny Han’s young-adult book series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Oh — and he’s also the current TV face of household appliance reliability, thanks to his long-running commercial acting gig as the ever-dependable Maytag Man.

Jordan Danger (Zoe Carter)

Jordan Hinson as Zoe Carter in Eureka Season 1; Jordan Hinson in 2018 Photo: F. Scott Schafer/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

If sheriff Jack Carter landed in Eureka as the new adult in town, his daughter Zoe, played by Jordan Danger (aka Jordan Hinson), was the rowdy part of the package as the audaciously smart (and innocently troublesome) new kid on the nerdy block. In addition to her fun 2011 turn in A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas while Eureka was still on the air, Danger went on to appear in a number of TV sitcoms afterward, including her leading role as Maddie Pryor in ABC”s Hank, as well as in 2015’s Kevin From Work. Her most recent role came in the 2018 sci-fi film Higher Power — also, as luck would have it, as a troubled hero’s daughter named Zoe.

Erica Cerra (Josie Lupo)

Erica Cerra as Deputy Jo Lupo in Eureka Season 2; Erica Cerra in 2009 Photo: Matthias Clammer/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Erica Cerra’s no-nonsense, gun-loving deputy Josie “Jo” Lupo gave the town of Eureka some much-needed pragmatism amid all the series’ out-of-hand science screw-ups and offbeat personalities. Cerra played the comedic-foil part with an admirably straight face; one that’s since remained familiar in both movies and on TV, with a main role in The CW’s The 100 as AI creator Becca (as well as the voice of A.L.I.E., the artificial intelligence itself), plus recurring turns in USA’s Rush, SYFY’s Deadly Class, and as the angel Duma in later seasons of Supernatural. Most recently, she’s voiced the long-suffering Susan Heffley, lil’ Greg’s mother, in 2021’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, its 2022 sequel.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Dr. Allison Blake)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield as Allison Blake in Eureka Season 4; Salli Richardson-Whitfield in 2023 Photo: Art Streiber/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Unique Nicole/WireImage

A prolific actor from the 1990s onward, Salli Richardson-Whitfield already had a sizable screen résumé before her stint on Eureka (as U.S. Department of Defense Agent Dr. Allison Blake), including memorable movie turns in Posse, A Low Down Dirty Shame, Antwone Fisher, I Am Legend, and the hilarious Black Dynamite (as well as a main voice role in Disney’s small-screen 1990s animated series Gargoyles). Since her time in Eureka’s northwestern TV haunts, she’s remained mostly on the TV side of acting, with a main role in ABC Freeform’s sci-fi series Stitchers, as well as tons of guest appearances in dramas Criminal Minds, NCIS, Castle, and Rosewood. Most recently, she’s been spotted at The CW in an episode of Black Lightning (2018) and opposite Anthony Mackie in a second-season episode of Netflix’s Altered Carbon (2020).

Joe Morton (Dr. Henry Deacon)

Joe Morton as Henry Deacon in Eureka Season 4; Joe Morton in 2012 Photo: Art Streiber/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Jonathan Leibson/WireImage

A low-key genius reluctant to get on board with Eureka tech outfit Global Dynamics’ ethically dubious science experiments, Dr. Henry Deacon (Joe Morton) stayed mostly contented with cleaning up the town’s inevitable messes as the go-to local mechanic. Morton himself already was an accomplished screen and Broadway actor before signing on for Eureka’s particular brand of sci-fi crazy, having starred since the 1970s in an extensive string of movie hits including Curse of the Pink Panther, John Sayles’ 1984 sci-fi flick The Brother From Another Planet, Tap (opposite Gregory Hines), Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Speed and sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control (as police Lt. “Mac” McMahon), and again in Sayles’ classic 1996 border drama Lone Star (as super-strict Army dad Delmore Payne).

More recently, Morton’s starred in the DC movie-verse as Silas Stone in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and in the various feature-length flavors of Justice League, as well as 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Morton’s small screen appearances are almost too numerous to list, but lately he’s been spotted as part of the key cast in TNT’s Proof, CBS’ God Friended Me, and Fox’s Our Kind of People.

Tembi Locke (Dr. Grace Monroe)

Tembi Locke as Grace Monroe in Eureka Season 4; Tembi Locke in 2023 Photo: Eike Schroter/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Arnold Turner/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Wherever Eureka’s Dr. Henry Deacon went, his equally brainy wife Dr. Grace Monroe (Tembi Locke) was sure to be somewhere close by — sometimes showing up just in the nick of time. Locke might’ve been one half of the sci-fi series’ high-IQ duo, but she’s long been a familiar face on TV with 1990s roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Sliders, as well as a slew of post-Eureka guest spots in Bones, The Mentalist, NCIS, Castle, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Magicians, and — most recently — as part of the recurring cast in Fox’s Proven Innocent and Mindy Kaling’s Netflix series Never Have I Ever (as fun mom Elise Torres).

Niall Matter (Zane Donovan)

Niall Matter as Zane Donovan in Eureka Season 4; Niall Matter in 2018 Photo: Art Streiber/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Showing up in Season 2 as a wild-card prankster with a bit of a shady criminal past, Zane Donovan served as occasional comic relief who could exacerbate (or even occasionally dial down the tension) amid Eureka’s always-escalated threat level. Zane actor Niall Matter already looked familiar to sci-fi fans for his recurring late-series role as Lt. Kemp on Stargate Atlantis, and would go on, after Eureka ended, to appear in numerous TV guest spots on small-screen series including Melrose Place, NBC’s Constantine, iZombie, Supernatural, Magnum P.I., and more. Hallmark Channel watchers know Matter for his recurring role in the network’s Aurora Teagarden made-for-TV movie mystery series, where he's played Nick Miller, Aurora’s college professor neighbor.

Neil Grayston (Dr. Douglas Fargo)

Neil Grayston as Douglas Fargo in Eureka Seaon 4; Neil Grayston in 2014 Photo: Art Streiber/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

Nebbish, nerdy, and just plain tough for his learned peers to take super-seriously, Dr. Douglas Fargo (Neil Grayston) could hardly catch a break as Eureka’s resident junior scientist screw-up. In addition to his early stint on beloved Canadian teen TV series Edgemont, Grayston had some pretty cool appearances as a guest actor in a string of pre-Eureka series including Smallville, Dead Like Me, and The Dead Zone. That trend continued after his Eureka stint was finished, with drop-ins on series including SYFY’s Warehouse 13, Psych, Daredevil, iZombie, and SYFY’s The Magicians.

Debrah Farentino (Dr. Beverly Barlowe)

Debrah Farentino as Beverly Barlowe in Eureka Season 1; Debrah Farentino in 2012 Photo: F. Scott Schafer/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; John M. Heller/Getty Images

Jammed with borderline basket cases, Eureka’s the kind of show we like to think had a prominent place for a town psychiatrist built in right from the start. Debrah Farentino played that role as Dr. Beverly Barlowe, a deceptively innocuous therapist with a sneaky streak who schemed up some downright devious betrayals while using her professional gig as a ruse to gain access to Global Dynamics’ most well-guarded secrets. An actor mostly on the small screen all through the 1980s and 1990s, most of Farentino’s career predates her time on Eureka, with leading stints on series including 1980s soap opera Capitol, opposite the late John Ritter in ABC’s Hooperman, early-‘90s legal drama Equal Justice, NBC sci-fi series Earth 2, turn-of-the-millennium Fox comedy-drama Get Real, and a small spot on Greg Berlanti’s pre-Arrowverse genre-bending series Eli Stone.

Ed Quinn (Dr. Nathan Stark)

Ed Quinn as Nathan Stark in Eureka Season 1; Ed Quinn in 2022 Photo: F. Scott Schafer/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Modeled after Marvel’s Tony Stark and beset with some of the same stubborn, my-way or-the-highway idealism, Dr. Nathan Stark (Ed Quinn) was one of Eureka’s most principled good guys, even if it meant butting heads with Sheriff Jack and the rest of his colleagues along the way. Quinn has been easy to spot in the years since Eureka signed off, with tons of episode drop-ins on acclaimed series like True Blood and Castle, as well as extended featured roles in 2 Broke Girls (as Max’s Season 5 love interest Randy) and Netflix’s One Day at a Time (as Max Ferraro). Currently, he’s holding down the White House, as President Hunter Franklin, in Tyler Perry’s political drama series The Oval.

