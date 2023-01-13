Where to stream your favorite SYFY original series, new and old

Sure, there are cool new SYFY originals like Resident Alien you can check out (and you definitely should!) — but what if you want to dig back into the archive of network favorites? Well, we’ve got you covered.

From fairly recent SYFY programming to shows hailing from the classic Sci-Fi Channel era, there’s plenty of network fare to keep you busy for a binge session (or 12). A good chunk of the network catalog can be found on major streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video, while a few shows are available to stream for free on more niche services. And, if you’re looking for current SYFY stuff, the network app or website is obviously a good place to start.

Of course, not everything is on a streaming service these days (sorry Defiance and Continuum fans, though many of the shows not mentioned below can still be digitally purchased from major services on a per-episode or season basis if you’re so inclined). But, there are still plenty of great SYFY shows for your easily-accessible binging pleasure, especially if you’re looking to revisit (or catch up on) some fan favorites.

Check out the full rundown below, and update your queue accordingly.

Chucky (Peacock)

Don Mancini’s diabolical doll has been, well, tearing it up through his first two seasons of Chucky at SYFY, putting a serial-killing series spin on the magic horror formula that’s made the Brad Dourif-voiced slasher such an enduring pint-sized icon since his very first 1980s stabbing spree. Chucky’s diabolic scheme to invade children's hospitals across the land was foiled in the show’s first season, leaving our Good Guy doll bent on vengeance in Season 2, with a serious blood grudge against all the humans he holds accountable for stifling his horrifying, over-the-top knifing ambitions.

Resident Alien (Peacock)

How does a cold-hearted alien bent on wiping out humanity end up softening into one of its biggest fans? By getting involved in people's petty problems, of course. Alan Tudyk turns in an out-of-this world, balancing-act performance in Resident Alien as Harry, the shapeshifting extraterrestrial who can’t help but swerve from his initial mission of blasting Earth to bits after crash-landing and walking straight into the middle of a small-town murder mystery.

Eureka (Peacock)

One of the newer streamers on the block, Peacock has a fairly deep bench of genre shows thanks to its network connection directly to SYFY (both are owned by NBCUniversal), and this is arguably one of the best of the bunch. The show, a zany adventure with a ton of heart, focused on a small town that just so happens to house the most sci-fi R&D hub on the planet. It was a monster hit at the time and remains a great watch even with repeated viewing.

Wynonna Earp (Netflix)

This cult hit is actually still ongoing on SYFY (the back half of the latest season airs later in 2021), but that makes now the perfect time to catch up. The first season seasons are streaming now on Netflix, and the most recent episodes are available to stream in the SYFY app. The show focuses in on the relatives of Wyatt Earp, as they attempt to keep demons at bay and save the world. The series has garnered a ton of acclaim since its launch for its boundary-pushing stories, witty banter and heartfelt storytelling.

Farscape (Peacock)

Still regarded as one of the greatest sci-fi shows ever made, Farscape ran from 1999 to 2003 and featured Ben Browder as an astronaut slung far across the universe into the middle of an alien world. It featured amazing creature designs from The Jim Henson Company, and some of the most ambitious world-building this side of Star Trek or Babylon 5. Sure, the CGI effects work is a bit dated, but the puppetry is as impressive as ever — and the story will still rip your heart out and make you cheer.

Warehouse 13 (Peacock)

Another blue sky hit, Warehouse 13 featured two government agents (played by Eddie McClintock and Joanne Kelly) who take on case of the week adventures to find historical objects with fantastical powers. The set-up is a fun one, and the show does a great job of blending real-life history with fiction, and built up a great supporting cast along the way. Very much in the vibe of Eureka, and still a great binge.

Stargate SG-1 (Prime Video)

The first show in a “Star” franchise that could arguably rival the Trek and Wars. The original Stargate SG-1 series ran for 10 seasons and featured a team of soldiers who trek through a portal to fight evil aliens and save the world. Sure, it builds up a massive sci-fi world along the way, but that’s the elevator pitch — and it’s a good one. The show is sci-fi adventure in all the right ways, and now that its recently hit Netflix, seems to be garnering fans new and old alike.

Van Helsing (Netflix)

Inspired by the vividly visceral Helsing graphic novel series, SYFY’s Van Helsing took a five-season romp through the nether reaches of a post-apocalyptic landscape overtaken by the “Rising” — a sky-dimming geological event that set the stage for vampire rule. Kelly Overton starred as Vanessa Van Helsing, a modern-day descendant of the famous vampire slayer who’s gifted with a unique blood trait — one that holds the key to turning vampires back into their former human selves.

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (SYFY.com)

Debuting last year, SYFY’s Astrid & Lilly Save the World follows Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin), a pair of high school besties who accidentally discover a portal to another dimension — as well as the monsters that inhabit it. There’s a twist to saving more than just their own skins there, however: Astrid and Lilly are the only two beings alive who can seal shut the otherworldly door they came through in the first place, a dubious distinction that makes the teenage duo the only ones who can also stop the monsters from leaping across and taking over our world, too.

12 Monkeys (Hulu)

This is, in no uncertain terms, one of the best shows you may have never seen. Loosely based on the hit sci-fi film of the same name, 12 Monkeys takes that set-up and arguably creates something even better. It’s the story of a man sent back from a dead future to try and avert the apocalypse, but it’s so much more than that. It’s one of the most smartly-assembled time travel stories ever made, with every detail, timeline, connection and thread meticulously connected across the show’s tight four-season run.

Stargate Atlantis (Hulu, Prim Video) / Stargate Universe (Prime Video)

Both of these shows are streaming on Prime Video, so it made sense to just bundle them together. Put simply: After you’ve finished your SG-1 binge, don’t worry, there’s plenty more where that came from. Atlantis takes the action to a brand new galaxy with a new team of heroes, but maintains the same kind of heart a vibe. Universe takes things in a darker and more grounded direction, with a show that feels more tonally in line with the Battlestar Galactica reboot.

The Magicians (Netflix)

The Magicians wrapped its five-season run recently, but that just means the entire series is now streaming on Netflix so you can binge the whole thing without waiting on those pesky season breaks. The series, billed as “Harry Potter for adults,” is a lot more than that. It’s the story of a group of young magicians figuring out who they are, and how magic can make that journey all the more complicated. It deftly deals with mature themes, while remaining incredibly compelling from start to finish as it unfolds a story across urban fantasy and a full-on magical realm.

SurrealEstate (Hulu)

How do you move hot real estate property once its value cools off thanks to an unwelcome assembly of ghostly interlopers? By being an ace ghost detector, for starters. Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp, Schitt’s Creek) stars in SYFY’s SurrealEstate as Roman, an agent with a special expertise in “researching, investigating, and 'fixing' the things that go bump in the night,” along with a crack team of supernatural specialists who bring plenty of their own human baggage to the paranormal drama series.

Channel Zero (Shudder)

Looking for something a bit more on the scary side? This should do the trick. A horror anthology that featured some truly twisted seasons along the way, Channel Zero is streaming now on the horror service Shudder. All four seasons are solidly freaky, and since its an anthology, you can pick your poison based on season. We’d recommend starting at Season 1’s Candle Cove (about a mysterious child’s television series that kills), and The No-End House (about a house that, once you enter, leads to a twisty world of terror).

Reginald the Vampire (SYFY.com)

Spider-Man movie pal Jacob Batalon sinks his teeth into more than he bargained for in dark comedy Reginald the Vampire, which flipped the casket lid open last year for its debut season at SYFY. In a world where the vampires are hot, vain, and ready for action, Reginald reluctantly stumbles into the role of a would-be hero…even as he comes to terms with wielding his own fresh set of fangs.

Haven (Prime Video - For Purchase)

Loosely based on Stephen King’s novella The Colorado Kid, this procedural with a twist focused on an FBI agent who heads to a mysterious town that is teeming with secrets. Think case of the week meets Twin Peaks. It also slowly pulled the curtain back on a fascinating bit of mythology, that fully pays off by the show’s final season. It has love, action, and plenty of twists.

Happy! (Netflix)

A recent SYFY hit, the full two-season run of Happy! is streaming now on Netflix. The show, based on the comic of the same name by Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson, and follows a disgraced cop who starts hallucinating a fuzzy flying unicorn. It’s dark and funny, and the show follows Nick (Christopher Meloni) as he unravels a child trafficking ring. If you like dark cop shows, with a healthy dose of weirdness (the unicorn is voiced by Patton Oswalt), this should check all the boxes.

Caprica (Prime Video - For Purchase)

Remember this one? A one-season prequel set in the world of Battlestar Galactica, Caprica drilled down on the creation of the Cylons and a wild, virtual world decades before humanity went on the run from their would-be robot overlords. The show was more family, corporate and political thriller than the space war action of BSG — but if you’re into that — it was a compelling tale loaded with cool sci-fi visuals and big ideas.

Dark Matter (The CW App)

This sci-fi series followed a group of apparent strangers who awaken with amnesia on a spaceship. From there, it’s a slow boil mystery to figure out who they are; how they’re connected; and what’s going on in the larger world. The mystery is slowly unraveled over the show’s three seasons, and we also get some fun adventures along the way. Also, if you’re a Stargate fan, this series shares some of the same creatives behind the scenes (and a few of the stars in supporting roles).

Battlestar Galactica (Peacock)

Cited as one of the greatest sci-fi series of the modern era, Ronald D. Moore’s BSG was smart, dark, and twisty and tackled some heady themes about identity, war, and politics during its run. A revival is actually in the works at Peacock, but in the meantime, the original series remains a deeply compelling show to revisit. We’re already humming “All Along the Watchtower.”

Z Nation (Netflix)

This zombie comedy/horror/thriller/drama obviously melds a whole lot of genres — but even as The Walking Dead continues to push the boundaries of the zombie story — Z Nation remains one of the most creatives takes on the topic. It comes with plenty of wild twists, and the world-building is surprisingly complex — taking the idea of a zombie apocalypse and running with it in some weird directions. It also features a few truly great cameos, but don’t worry, no spoilers here.

Helix (Tubi)

Fresh off his Battlestar Galactica revival, producer Ronald D. Moore turned his sights on sci-fi horror — and Helix was the result. It was a conspiracy horror thriller that blended elements of The Thing with more sci-fi concepts, and it made for a truly creepy experience along the way. Even better? It’s available to stream for free right now on Tubi.

The Expanse (Prime Video)

Though the final seasons premiered on Prime Video, the ambitious sci-fi space opera The Expanse started off its first few years on SYFY. Based on the book series of the same name, the show is an ambitious action and political thriller set in a future version of the Solar System, with competing factions and a mysterious extraterrestrial threat looming on the margins. New episodes are still coming (a sixth and final season premieres next year), but you can catch up on the original SYFY run, plus more recent seasons, on Amazon.

Sliders (Peacock)

Starting life at Fox before sliding over to cable, Sliders took an unlikely ensemble cast led by Jerry O’Connell, handed them gadgets that could wormhole-whisk them away to parallel universes, and then stranded them there with no handy way to slide them back home. The five-season series threw reality a different kind of wrinkle with alt-history tours through versions of Earth that never were, while keeping the gang on its toes with a whole lot of Quantum Leap-style hopium, always teasing that their next slide might, at last, be the one that can send them home for good.