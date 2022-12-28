Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Everything coming to Peacock in January 2023: 'Poker Face,' 'Warm Bodies,' 'Hulk' & more
Between Peacock originals, sci-fi classics and blockbuster superhero flicks - there's something for everyone.
Peacock's line-up of January releases is sure to heat up one of the coldest months of the year. Between Peacock original programming, sci-fi classics and blockbuster superhero flicks, there's something for everyone.
Kick off the New Year on Jan. 1 with 1995's Apollo 13, the Oscar-winning space docudrama that stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise and more; or 2013's Warm Bodies, the romantic comedy that follows the relationship between a zombie (Nicholas Hoult) and a human (Teresa Palmer). Also landing on New Year's Day are 2004's The Chronicles of Riddick, starring Vin Diesel as Richard B. Riddick; 2003's Hulk, with Eric Bana in the title role; and 2014's supernatural horror movie, The Quiet Ones.
If you're looking for some fresh content, you're in luck. Rian Johnson's Peacock original Poker Face drops its first four episodes on Jan. 26. Poker Face is described as a "10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying." The show follows Charlie as she travels the country encountering a new cast of characters and mysterious crimes she can’t help but solve along the way. Lyonne also executive produces the series. And keep an eye out for a ton guest appearances, including from Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte and Tim Meadows.
Other brand new Peacock Originals include Paul T. Goldman, a wacky new show premiering Jan. 1 that's part crime series, part comedy, and also happens to star the real-life guy that it's based on. Oh, and it's directed by Jason Woliner, who helmed Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. In terms of other newbie series, both The Traitors and The Makery land Jan. 12.
If you missed not being able to watch the Golden Globe Awards on TV last year — which didn't air then, due to the voting body behind the awards working out some issues — you'll be happy to know they're back, and can be streamed on Peacock on Jan. 10.
And both sports and reality TV fans will have plenty to choose from between new episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami and Sunday Night Football, Premier League and WWE Royal Rumble programming.
Check out the full rundown below:
(A "*" means the content is exclusive to Peacock, and items in bold are Peacock Originals)
January 1
13 Going on 30, 2004*
The 40 Year-Old Virgin, 2005
50 First Dates, 2004*
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, 2000
Apollo 13, 1995
Billy Madison, 1995
Bulletproof, 1996
Cell, 2016*
The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004*
Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs, 2009
Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Doom, 2005
Facing Ali, 2009
Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982
The Godfather, 1972
The Godfather Part II, 1974
The Godfather Part III, 1990
God’s Not Dead, 2014
The Good Sheperd, 2011
Happy Gilmore, 1996
Heist, 2015*
Here Comes the Boom, 2012*
Honey, 2003
Honey 2, 2010
Hulk, 2003
Lee Daniels’ The Butler, 2013
Legend, 1986
Liar, Liar, 1997
MacGruber, 2010
Madagascar, 2005
Midnight Run, 1988
The Money Pit, 1986
Mr. Peabody & Sherman, 2014
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, 2016*
The Other Guys, 2010*
Pitch Black, 2000*
The Quiet Ones, 2014*
Ray, 2004*
Repentance, 2014*
The Rundown, 2003
Schindler’s List, 1993
The Shack, 2017
Step Brothers, 2008*
Stepmom, 1998*
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006*
Trainwreck, 2015
Unbanned: The Legend AJ1, 2018*
Warm Bodies, 2013*
Fruitvale Stations, 2013
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks*
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – Nottingham v. Chelsea*
Premier League – Tottenham v. Aston Villa*
Sunday Night Football Week 17 – Ram vs. Chargers (English & Spanish)
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
January 2
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
Premier League – Brentford v. Liverpool
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2023
January 3
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS130*
Premier League – Arsenal v. New Castle
Premier League – Everton v. Brighton
Premier League – Leicester City v. Fulham
Premier League – Man United v. Bournemouth
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 20, New Episode (Bravo)
January 4
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode 121 (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS130*
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Wolves
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Tottenham
Premier League – Leeds United v. West Ham
Premier League – Southhampton v. Nottingham Forrest
January 5
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Innsbruck, AUT – Men’s Ski Jump 4HT HS142*
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 1
Premier League – Chelsea v. Man City
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
January 6
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Bella Calamidades, Season 1
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
FIS Austria 2023 – Bischofshofen, AUT – 4HT HS142*
Grimm, Seasons 1-6
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 1*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens
January 7
2023 All-American Bowl 2023
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 2*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Round 3
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Northampton Saints
The Wedding Veil Expectations, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
January 8
ISU Short Track World Cup – Speed Skating European Championship – Hamar – Day 3*
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)*
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bristol Bears
PGA TOUR – Sentry Tournament of Champions – Final Round
Sunday Night Football – Teams TBD
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
January 9
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 10
80th Golden Globe Awards
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Men & Women’s Parallel Slalom*
FIS Austria 2023 – Flachau, AUT – Women’s Slalom Run 1 & 2*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
January 11
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode Bravo) ‘
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Bad Gastein, AUT – Mixed Team Parallel Slalom*
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
U.S. Swimming – 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series – Knoxville
January 12
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Makery, Season 1, Episodes 1-13 (Peacock Original)*
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
January 13
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk Day 1*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1405 (Bravo)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota*
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 2
January 14
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
FIS Austria 2023 – Men & Women’s Big Air – Kreischberg, AUT*
FIS Austria 2023 – Women’s Downhill – St. Anton, AUT*
ISU Short Track World Cup – Short Track European Championships – Gdansk - Day 2*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Minnesota*
PGA TOUR – Sony Open in Hawaii – Round 3
Premier League – Brentford v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Brighton v. Liverpool
Premier League – Everton v. Southampton
Premier League – Man United v. Manchester City
Premier League – Wolves v. West Ham
Sunday Night Football – Wild Card Game 1
The Wedding Veil Inspiration, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
January 15
FIS Austria 2023 – St. Anton, AUT – Women’s SuperG*
Miss Universo 2022 (Telemundo)
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)*
Sunday Night Football – NFL SNF Wild Card Game 1
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 16
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 6, (Peacock Original) *
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
R.I.P.D, 2013
January 17
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode 1008 (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Fruitvale Stations, 2013
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
January 18
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
January 19
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Eastern Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
January 20
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT– Men’s Downhill*
Law & Order, Season 22, Episode 2212 (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, Episode 312 (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season24, Episode 2412 (NBC)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, Episode 1406 (Bravo)
Nitro Rallycross – Quebec – Qualifying – Battle Brackets
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
January 21
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 1*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
LPGA Tour Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions
The Wedding Veil Journey, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
January 22
FIS Austria 2022-23 – Snowboard Cross TBD, AUT*
FIS Austria 2023 – Kitzbühel, AUT, – Women’s Slalom Run 1 &2*
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Hamilton – Men & Women Day 2*
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)*
Premier League – Teams TBD
Sunday Night Football – Playoff Divisional Game
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
U.S. Synchronized Skating Section Championships 2023
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 23
Dame Chocolate, Season 1
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Premier League – Fulham vs. Tottenham
The Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 24
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
FIS Austria 2023 – Schladming, AUT – Slalom Run 1&2*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Bravo)
January 25
American Auto, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Short Night
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Short
Night Court, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
January 26
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med-Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Pairs Free
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Short
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Poker Face, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)*
U.S. Figure Skating Championships - Women's Short
January 27
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Men's Free
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying Qualification
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 7.5km*
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women 5km*
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 1*
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season24, New Episode (NBC)
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin*
U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Championships 2023 – Rhythm Dance
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Women's Free
January 28
2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2023 U.S. Track & Field – Dr. Sander Invitational
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
European Figure Skating Championships 2023 – Free Dance
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Jumping SF HS235*
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109*
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men Mass Start 10km*
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women HS109*
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Women Mass Start 5km*
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney – Men & Women Day 2*
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Wisconsin*
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023 - Men's Short (NBC Simul-stream)
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Pairs Free
WWE Royal Rumble (English & Spanish)*
January 29
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men HS109*
FIS Austria 2023 – Seefeld, AUT – Men 12.5km*
FIS Austria 2023 – Kulm, AUT – Men Ski Flying SF HS235 Qualifying/Race*
HSBC World Rugby Sevens 2023 – Sydney– Men & Women Day 3*
Midwestern/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships
Paul T. Goldman, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free
U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2023- Men's Free
The Way Home, Season 1, New Episode (Hallmark)
January 30
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Real Housewives of Potomac, The Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
January 31
America's Got Talent: All Stars, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)