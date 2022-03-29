What's coming to Peacock in April 2022? 'Minority Report,' 'Killing It,' 'Mystery Men' & more

From Wizarding World prequel adventures, to some of our favorite sci-fi flicks, to a spring pro football league (?) — there’s plenty to see on Peacock in April 2022.

The service is dropping the new original series Killing It, which stars genre favorite Craig Robinson (The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine) as a man trying to achieve the American dream... while also catching a lot of snakes along the way. The movie catalog is also getting deeper, with the first two Despicable Me movies, Minority Report, Apollo 13, Hook, the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, Field of Dreams, Hotel Artemis, Waterworld, and a whole lot more.

Outside the genre sphere, there's also plenty to see. NBC shows Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, and The Blacklist will be adding new episodes weekly. There are also new episodes of the Amber Ruffin Show, Premier League matches, and USFL football games as part of the new spring professional football league (games will also be airing on NBC, USA, and Fox networks).

Check out the full rundown below, broken down by date.

April 1

Along Came Polly (2004)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Basketball (1998)

Beethoven (1992)

Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bowfinger (1999)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Burn After Reading (2008)

The Change-Up (2011)

Clash of the Titans (2010)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

The Dilemma (2011)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Elizabeth (1998)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

The Family Man (2000)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

Field of Dreams (1989)

For Love of the Game (1999)

Friday (1995)

The Friday After Next (2002)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Gandhi (1982)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

The Good Shepard (2006)

Hook (1991)

Hotel Artemis (2018)

Hulk (2003)

It’s Complicated (2009)

The Jerk (1979)

Joseph: King of Dreams (2000)

Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Life (1999)

Mallrats (1995)

Man of Fire (2004)

Man on the Moon (1999)

Mary Queen of Scots (2018)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Megamind (2010)

Mercury Rising (1998)

Minority Report (2002)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Mystery Men (1999)

Next Friday (2000)

No Escape (2015)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Office Space (1999)

Paul (2011)

Pretty Woman (1990)

Problem Child (1990)

Problem Child 2 (1991)

The Proposal (2008)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Spy Game (2001)

Tower Heist (2011)

The Truth About Charlie (2002)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Waterworld (1995)

What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993)

XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens

Return to Beijing, Season 1 Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)

WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022 WWE Hall of Fame 2022

April 2

Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey

NXT Stand & Deliver

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford

Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford

Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)

WrestleMania 38 – Night One

WWE – The Bump

April 3

PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open

Premier League – West Ham v. Everton

Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins

The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2

World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic

WrestleMania 38 – Night Two* WWE – The Bump*

April 4

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 6 (Bravo)

Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Arsenal

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 10 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

World Curling Championships – United States v. South Korea

April 5

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 25 (Oxygen)

World Curling Championships – Scotland v. United States



April 6

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Burnley v. Everton

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

World Curling Championships – Switzerland v. United States

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 7

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 4 (USA)

World Curling Championships – United States v. Canada

World Curling Championships – United States v. Sweden

April 8

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

EPCR Champions Cup – Connacht Rugby v. Leinster Rugby

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA Long Beach – Practice

IndyCar Long Beach - Practice

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves

World Curling Championships – Finland v. United States

World Synchro Championships – Short Program

April 9

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

EPCR Champions Cup – Sale Sharks v. Bristol Bears

EPCR Champions Cup – Union Bordeaux-Begles v. Stade Rochelais

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Toulousain v. Ulster Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs v. Munster Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Français Paris v. Racing 92

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens - Singapore IMSA Long Beach

IndyCar Long Beach – Practice and Qualifying

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Everton v. Manchester

United Premier League – Brentford v. West Ham

Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Arsenal v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Leeds United

Premier League – Southampton v. Chelsea

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Tottenham

Road to the Kentucky Derby – Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)

Supercross – St. Louis MO

USA Track & Field Bermuda

USATF Invite World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal

World Curling Championships – Qualifier

World Curling Championships – Semifinal

World Synchro Championships – Free Skate

April 10

EPCR Champions Cup – Montpellier Herault Rugby v. Harlequins

EPCR Champions Cup – ASM Clermont Auvergne v. Leicester Tigers

IndyCar Long Beach - Race

Premier League – Norwich City v. Burnle

Premier League – Manchester City v. Liverpool

World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal

World Curling Championships – Qualifier #2

World Curling Championships – Semifinal #2

World Curling Championships – Bronze Medal Game

World Curling Championships – Gold Medal Game

April 11

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 7 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 11 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 12

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 30, Episode 26 (Oxygen)

Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15

April 13

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 14

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

The Big Break, Season 6

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)

April 15

EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby

EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

April 16

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault

Rugby EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles

EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs

EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne

EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens - Vancouver Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Brentford

Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City

Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

Supercross – Atlanta, GA

USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions

April 17

EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris

Paris Roubaix Cycling

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley

Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City

Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City

USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers

April 18

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 8 (Bravo)

Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon – Alt Cam

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 12 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 19

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. Tijuana

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Liverpool v. Manchester United

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 1 (Oxygen)

April 20

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test

La Fleche Wallonne Cycling

La Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal

Premier League – Manchester City v. Brighton

So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 21

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)

IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Burnley v. Southampton

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 6 (USA)

April 22

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. London

Irish Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Gloucester Rugby

April 23

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Liga MX – Chivas v. UNAM

Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Arsenal v. Manchester United

Premier League – Norwich v. Newcastle

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leeds United

Premier League – Manchester City v. Watford

Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Northampton Saints

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Worcester Warriors

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Exeter Chiefs

Supercross – Foxborough, MA

April 24

Liege Bastogne

Liege Cycling

Liege Bastogne

Liege Femmes Cycling

Premier League – Brighton v. Southampton

Premier League – Burnley v. Wolves

Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham

Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton

USFL – New Orleans Breakers v. Tampa Bay Bandits

April 25

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 9 (Bravo)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Seasons 1-3

Summer House, Season 6, Episode 13 (Bravo)

Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)

April 26

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 2 (Oxygen)

April 27

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

April 28

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)

The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)

April 29

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Indycar Barber - Practice

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons

April 30

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)

Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

HSBC World Rugby Sevens IMSA

Laguna Seca Indycar – Barber

Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Burnley

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City

Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens

Supercross – Denver, CO

