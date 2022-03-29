Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
What's coming to Peacock in April 2022? 'Minority Report,' 'Killing It,' 'Mystery Men' & more
Peacock's April 2022 slate includes several sci-fi movie hits, live sports, and more.
From Wizarding World prequel adventures, to some of our favorite sci-fi flicks, to a spring pro football league (?) — there’s plenty to see on Peacock in April 2022.
The service is dropping the new original series Killing It, which stars genre favorite Craig Robinson (The Office, Hot Tub Time Machine) as a man trying to achieve the American dream... while also catching a lot of snakes along the way. The movie catalog is also getting deeper, with the first two Despicable Me movies, Minority Report, Apollo 13, Hook, the first two Fantastic Beasts movies, Field of Dreams, Hotel Artemis, Waterworld, and a whole lot more.
Outside the genre sphere, there's also plenty to see. NBC shows Mr. Mayor, Young Rock, and The Blacklist will be adding new episodes weekly. There are also new episodes of the Amber Ruffin Show, Premier League matches, and USFL football games as part of the new spring professional football league (games will also be airing on NBC, USA, and Fox networks).
Check out the full rundown below, broken down by date.
April 1
Along Came Polly (2004)
Apollo 13 (1995)
Balls of Fury (2007)
Basketball (1998)
Beethoven (1992)
Beethoven’s 2nd (1993)
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)
Bowfinger (1999)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
Burn After Reading (2008)
The Change-Up (2011)
Clash of the Titans (2010)
Couples Retreat (2009)
Despicable Me (2010)
Despicable Me 2 (2013)
The Dilemma (2011)
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003)
Elizabeth (1998)
Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)
The Family Man (2000)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)
Field of Dreams (1989)
For Love of the Game (1999)
Friday (1995)
The Friday After Next (2002)
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
Gandhi (1982)
Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)
The Good Shepard (2006)
Hook (1991)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Hulk (2003)
It’s Complicated (2009)
The Jerk (1979)
Joseph: King of Dreams (2000)
Last Witch Hunter (2015)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Life (1999)
Mallrats (1995)
Man of Fire (2004)
Man on the Moon (1999)
Mary Queen of Scots (2018)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Megamind (2010)
Mercury Rising (1998)
Minority Report (2002)
Mortal Engines (2018)
Mystery Men (1999)
Next Friday (2000)
No Escape (2015)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Office Space (1999)
Paul (2011)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Problem Child (1990)
Problem Child 2 (1991)
The Proposal (2008)
The Purge: Anarchy (2014)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Spy Game (2001)
Tower Heist (2011)
The Truth About Charlie (2002)
Undercover Brother (2002)
Waterworld (1995)
What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993)
XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017)
Zero Dark Thirty (2012)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens
Return to Beijing, Season 1 Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)
WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022 WWE Hall of Fame 2022
April 2
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey
NXT Stand & Deliver
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford
Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford
Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)
WrestleMania 38 – Night One
WWE – The Bump
April 3
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – West Ham v. Everton
Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins
The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2
World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic
WrestleMania 38 – Night Two* WWE – The Bump*
April 4
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 6 (Bravo)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Arsenal
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 10 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
World Curling Championships – United States v. South Korea
April 5
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 25 (Oxygen)
World Curling Championships – Scotland v. United States
April 6
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Burnley v. Everton
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
World Curling Championships – Switzerland v. United States
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 7
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 4 (USA)
World Curling Championships – United States v. Canada
World Curling Championships – United States v. Sweden
April 8
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
EPCR Champions Cup – Connacht Rugby v. Leinster Rugby
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA Long Beach – Practice
IndyCar Long Beach - Practice
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves
World Curling Championships – Finland v. United States
World Synchro Championships – Short Program
April 9
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
EPCR Champions Cup – Sale Sharks v. Bristol Bears
EPCR Champions Cup – Union Bordeaux-Begles v. Stade Rochelais
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Toulousain v. Ulster Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs v. Munster Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Français Paris v. Racing 92
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens - Singapore IMSA Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach – Practice and Qualifying
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Everton v. Manchester
United Premier League – Brentford v. West Ham
Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Arsenal v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Leeds United
Premier League – Southampton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Tottenham
Road to the Kentucky Derby – Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)
Supercross – St. Louis MO
USA Track & Field Bermuda
USATF Invite World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
World Curling Championships – Qualifier
World Curling Championships – Semifinal
World Synchro Championships – Free Skate
April 10
EPCR Champions Cup – Montpellier Herault Rugby v. Harlequins
EPCR Champions Cup – ASM Clermont Auvergne v. Leicester Tigers
IndyCar Long Beach - Race
Premier League – Norwich City v. Burnle
Premier League – Manchester City v. Liverpool
World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
World Curling Championships – Qualifier #2
World Curling Championships – Semifinal #2
World Curling Championships – Bronze Medal Game
World Curling Championships – Gold Medal Game
April 11
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 7 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 11 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 12
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 26 (Oxygen)
Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15
April 13
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 14
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
The Big Break, Season 6
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)
April 15
EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
April 16
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault
Rugby EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles
EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs
EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne
EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens - Vancouver Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Brentford
Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City
Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
Supercross – Atlanta, GA
USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions
April 17
EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris
Paris Roubaix Cycling
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley
Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City
Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers
April 18
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 8 (Bravo)
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon – Alt Cam
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 12 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 19
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. Tijuana
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Liverpool v. Manchester United
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
April 20
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
La Fleche Wallonne Cycling
La Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal
Premier League – Manchester City v. Brighton
So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 21
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)
IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Burnley v. Southampton
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 6 (USA)
April 22
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. London
Irish Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Gloucester Rugby
April 23
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. UNAM
Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Arsenal v. Manchester United
Premier League – Norwich v. Newcastle
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leeds United
Premier League – Manchester City v. Watford
Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Exeter Chiefs
Supercross – Foxborough, MA
April 24
Liege Bastogne
Liege Cycling
Liege Bastogne
Liege Femmes Cycling
Premier League – Brighton v. Southampton
Premier League – Burnley v. Wolves
Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham
Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton
USFL – New Orleans Breakers v. Tampa Bay Bandits
April 25
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 9 (Bravo)
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Seasons 1-3
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 13 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 26
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 2 (Oxygen)
April 27
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 28
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)
April 29
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indycar Barber - Practice
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons
April 30
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens IMSA
Laguna Seca Indycar – Barber
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Burnley
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens
Supercross – Denver, CO
*Peacock and SYFY are owned by NBCUniversal.