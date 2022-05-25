Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!
Everything coming to Peacock in June 2022: OG 'Spider-Man' trilogy, 'E.T.,' 'The Thing,' 'Hellboy II' & more
We have horror classics like The Thing, Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and more.
If you’re looking for some of the best throwback sci-fi films — plus some fantastic recent classics — Peacock has a great summer lineup hitting the catalog for June 2022.
The sci-fi and horror hits from the 1980s era are coming in strong, with The Thing, the original run of Jaws films, the Back to the Future trilogy, Terry Gilliam’s Brazil, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and more all landing on the service in June. If you’re jonesing for some throwback binge sessions to kick off summer, this should more than get you started.
Looking at more recent fare, Peacock is also adding Zack Snyder’s 300, Battleship, The Bourne Ultimatum and Bourne Legacy, Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick, Minions (just in time for The Rise of Gru this summer!), Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, 2004’s Van Helsing and 1990s action nail-biter Speed (whoa indeed, young Keanu). The streamer is also adding several entries in the Fast & Furious franchise (with Fast X currently in production), including 2 Fast 2 Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious and The Fast & the Furious.
On the originals side, the second season of comedy hit Rutherford Falls arrives, along with the revival of Queer as Folk. Also don’t sleep on the Firestarter remake that hit Peacock just a few weeks ago, putting a fresh spin on the Stephen King horror classic. Then as always, there are plenty of sporting events to go around, including the latest from the WWE, MLB Sunday Leadoff and the USFL spring football league heading toward its playoff march.
Check out the full rundown of what’s hitting Peacock in June 2022 below.
June 1
The ‘Burbs (1989)
1917 (2019)
2 Fast 2 Furious, 2003
2012 (2009)
300 (2007)
49 Pulses (2017)
Along Came Polly (2004)
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future II (1989)
Back to the Future III (1990)
Battleship (2012)
Because I Said So (2007)
Belly (1998)
The Blind Side (2009)
Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)
The Bourne Legacy (2012)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Brazil (1985)
Breakin' All the Rules (2004)
Brokeback Mountain (2005)
But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
City of Queens (2021)
Cry Freedom (1987)
Dante's Peak (1997)
The Deer Hunter (1979)
Deliver Us From Eva (2003)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Far From Heaven (2002)
Fast & Furious (2009)
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
Fast Five (2011)
Father Figures (2017)
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)
The Hitman's Bodyguard (2017)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
The Kids Are All Right (2010)
Knight and Day (2010)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Minions (2015)
Mo' Better Blues (1990)
Mr. 3000 (2004)
Patch Adams (2000)
Pitch Black (2012)
Pitch Perfect (2012)
The Place Beyond the Pines (2013)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Pride (2014)
The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)
Safe House (2012)
Save the Last Dance (2001)
Speed (1994)
Spider-Man (2002)
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Standoff (2016)
Stir Crazy (1980)
Ted 2 (2015)
The Thing (1982)
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)
Tower Heist (2011)
Transamerica (2005)
Van Helsing (2004)
The Waterboy (1998)
White Men Can't Jump (1992)
Wimbledon (2004)
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
Escape to the Chateau, Season 8
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
New York Undercover, Season 1-4
Queer as Folk, Season 1-2 (UK)
June 2
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 14
Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final
Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 7
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 3
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 1
U.S. Women's Open – Round 1
June 3
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Roland-Garros Tennis – Semi-Final
IndyCar Detroit – Practice 1
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
U.S. Women's Open – Round 2
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
Top Chef, Season 19, Finale
TYR Pro Swim Series – Day 2
June 4
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
IndyCar Detroit – Practice 2
IndyCar – Indy Lights, Detroit
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
IMSA – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Britsol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby
Supercross Recap Show
U.S. Women's Open – Round 3
WWE – NXT In Your House
June 5
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 1
Diamond League T&F – International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme de Rabat
Roland-Garros Tennis – Finals
IndyCar – Indy Lights Detroit
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Detroit Tigers v. New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open – Finals
USFL – TBD v. TBD
WWE – Hell in a Cell
June 6
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 2
Devil's Advocate, Season 1, 2 New Episodes
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 7
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 3
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
Killer Siblings, Seasons 1-3
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 8
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 4
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 9
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 15
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 5
Diamond League T&F, Criterium du Daiphine – Stage 6
Girls5Eva, Season 2, Episode 8
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Queer As Folk, Season 1, Episodes 1-8
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 10
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 6
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
IndyCar Road America – Practice
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 11
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Belmont Stakes
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 7
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Premiership Rugby – Semi-Final
USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Round 2
USFL – TBD v. TBD
June 12
Blended (2014)
Criterium du Dauphine Cycling – Stage 8
Indycar Road America – Qualifying & Practice
MLB Sunday Leadoff – Oakland Athletics v. Cleveland Guardians
Track & Field NYC Invitational
USGA Curtis Cup Golf – Final Round
June 13
Devil's Advocate, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
Road to the World Cup – TBD vs. Peru
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 14
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episodes 1-3
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Road to the World Cup – Costa Rica vs. New Zealand
Royal Ascot – Day 1
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 15
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Royal Ascot – Day 2
U.S. Open Golf – Round 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 16
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 16
Diamond League T&F – Bislett Games
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Jaws (1975)
Jaws 2 (1983)
Jaws 3-D (1983)
Jaws: The Revenge (1987)
Royal Ascot – Day 3
Rutherford Falls Season 2, Episodes 1-8
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 1, New Episode
U.S. Open Golf – Round 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 17
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Royal Ascot – Day 4
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
U.S. Open Golf – Round 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 18
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Diamond League T&F – Meeting de Paris
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Nitro Rallycross England – Qualifying, Battle Brackets
Premiership Rugby – Final
Royal Ascot Day 5
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 1
U.S. Open Golf – Round 3
June 19
MLB Sunday Leadoff: Philadelphia Phillies v. Washington Nationals
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 2
U.S. Open Golf – Final
USFL – TBD v. TBD
June 20
José José: El Príncipe de la Canción, Season 1
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 3
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 21
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 3, New Episode
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 4
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
Killer Relationships, Season 1
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, New Episode
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 4
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 22
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Dancing With Myself, Season 1, New Episode
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 5
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 23
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 17
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 6
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Dubai, S1, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episodes 1-3
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 1
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 1
June 24
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Premios tu Musica Urbano
Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 2
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
Would It Kill You To Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early, Comedy Special
June 25
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1, Episode 5
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
IMSA – Watkins Glen Qualifying
IMSA – Porsche Carrera Cup & Lamborghini Super Trofeo
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Swimming FINA World Championships – Day 7
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Round 3
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 3
USFL – Semifinals
June 26
KPMG PGA Women's Golf – Championship
IMSA Watkins Glen – Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen
IMSA Watkins Glen – Watkins Glen International
MLB Sunday Leadoff – New York Mets v. Miami Marlins
U.S. Senior Open Golf – Final
USATF, Toyota Outdoor Championships – Day 4
June 27
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Love Match Atlanta, Season 1, New Episode
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 28
America Ninja Warrior, Season 1, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 3, New Episode
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Symone, Season 1, New Episode
Unexpected Killer, Season 1-3A
The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 29
America's Got Talent, Season 17, New Episode
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Dancing With Myself, Season 1 New Episode
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode
June 30
Amor Valiente, Season 1, New Episode
Diamond League T&F Bauhaus-Galan
Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episode
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, New Episode
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 8
The Katie Phang Show, Season 1, New Episode
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, Season 2, Episode 4