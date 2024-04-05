What’s New on Peacock in April 2024? Night Swim, Migration, Lisa Frankenstein & More

No fooling around — Peacock’s April lineup is seriously out of sight.

Your funny bone might be tingling from the onset of April Fool's Day, but there's no joking around when it comes to Peacock's seriously sweet streaming lineup next month.

Whether it’s new-from-theaters movies like Night Swim, Lisa Frankenstein, and Illumination’s animated epic Migration, or brand-new Peacock originals like Orlando Bloom: To the Edge and Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, it’s a safe bet you can binge all April long on the bird app and never get punked by a single stale moment.

Ready to check out what’s new on Peacock this month? We’ve got the highlights… and we'd never joke about that (pinky promise!)

Lisa Frankenstein (Streaming now)

Think of it as a 1980s coming-of-rage story with a silly slice of romantic undead fright. Lisa Frankenstein makes its Peacock premiere toting loads of funny attitude as misunderstood teen Lisa (Kathryn Newton) and a freaky Victorian-era dead dude (Cole Sprouse) try to navigate life, love, and (naturally!) a slightly incriminating trail of missing body parts. Will Lisa stick with her human high-school crush — or fall hard for the reanimated zombie she has stashed away in her closet? Follow true love to its giddily grisly conclusion and stream Lisa Frankenstein on Peacock here.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Streaming April 1)

Celebrate the life of a pro wrestling legend in Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, a Peacock original documentary that examines the life of the late, great Windham Rotunda — better known to WWE fans by his ring name, Bray Wyatt. With narration from The Undertaker and emotional insights from a long list of WWE Superstars including Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Triple H, and Taylor Rotunda (Bray’s brother), it’s a thrilling and poignant tribute to a dearly departed icon, featuring never-before-seen footage from the WWE archives.

Night Swim (Streaming April 5)

Take the plunge into the deep end of horror in Night Swim, a scary swimming-pool tale from the producers of slasher smash M3GAN. Starring Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Oscar nominee Kerry Condon, it’s a chilling peek into the seemingly normal lives of a former major league baseball player (Russell) after he moves into a new neighborhood with his wife (Condon) and two children. That big backyard pool that comes with the house looks inviting enough… until the family discovers something sinister lurking in the water — a force that threatens to drag them down into the very depths of terror.

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (Streaming April 18)

It’s one thing to watch Orlando Bloom stare danger in the face at the movies. But it’s something altogether different to tag along as The Lord of the Rings star tackles adrenaline-pumping action in real life. Orlando Bloom: To the Edge arrives this month as a Peacock original documentary that tracks the intrepid actor as he dives headlong into a trio of extreme sports (wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing) — all to push beyond his personal limitations while facing obstacles both without and within.

Migration (Streaming April 19)

Between last year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and this month’s Peacock-exclusive streaming debut of Migration, powerhouse animation studio Illumination has been catching some serious air. Featuring an all-star cast of voices including Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key, Kumail Nanjiani, Awkwafina, and Danny DeVito, Migration glides along on an epic adventure as a family of mallards fly their New York City coop to take a bucket-list vacation way down in sunny Jamaica. No plane tickets here, though — these birds will only have their feathers (and each other) to rely on.

There’s even more to love (and laugh at!) on Peacock this month, with all six seasons of beloved NBC comedy Community arriving on April 1. And since Parks and Recreation is celebrating its 15th NBC anniversary in April, it only makes sense to get Amy Poehler and the gang in on the action, with the series set to land exclusively on Peacock beginning April 9.

Also be sure to check out new animated episodes of Superbuns (April 18), alongside an extended and uncensored version of Episode 10 from the current 11th season of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules (April 3). Peacock’s also the place to catch up with Alan Tudyk as a freaky space specimen in the Season 3 finale of SYFY’s hit comedy Resident Alien (April 4), plus early Paris Olympics coverage as Peacock drops in on a month-long slate of Olympic trials events.

Here’s a look at everything streaming on Peacock in April:

Titles marked with “*” are exclusive to Peacock.

Peacock April Highlights

April 1: Community, Seasons 1-6

April 1: Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock Original)*

April 9: 15th Anniversary of Parks and Recreation (only on Peacock)*

April 15: Night Swim (Peacock Exclusive)*

April 18: Orlando Bloom To The Edge, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

April 18: Superbuns, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

April 19: Migration (Peacock Exclusive)*



Movies (Streaming April 1)

Big Daddy*

Big Sky River

Billy Madison

Blue Crush

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

Bruce Almighty

Carlito’s Way

Casino

Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Click

Cut, Color, Murder

Dazed and Confused

Draft Day*

Engaging Father Christmas

Face/Off

The Fast and the Furious*

2 Fast 2 Furious*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*

Fast & Furious*

Fast Five*

Fast & Furious 6*

Father of the Bride

Finding Father Christmas+

The First Wives Club

Flushed Away

Four Weddings and a Funeral

A Gift of Miracles

The Godfather I

The Godfather II

The Godfather III

Guess Who*

Half Baked*

Hancock*

Happy Gilmore

Hello, It’s Me

Hoffa

Hot Tub Time Machine

Just Go With It*

Land*

Legend (‘15)

Liar, Liar

Life of Crime*

Love at First Bark

Madagascar*

Major Payne

Marrying Father Christmas+

The Memory Book

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible: II

Mission: Impossible III

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

My Best Friend’s Wedding*

My Gal Sunday

Noah

Notting Hill

The One

The Other Woman

Paul

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Bride

The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells

R.I.P.D.

Sailing Into Love

Sandra Brown’s White Hot

Savages

Scarface

A Song for Christmas

Spiderman (2002)

Spiderman 2 (2004)

Spiderman 3 (2007)

To Catch a Spy

Tombstone

Tropic Thunder

Undercover Brother

Waiting to Exhale

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck, Season 11 (Bravo)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1 (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23 (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2 (Reelz)

Password, Season 2 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8 (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3 (SYFY)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49 (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17 (Oxygen)

Summer House, Season 8 (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2 (Bravo)

Top Chef, Season 21 (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 21 (Bravo Digital)

The Valley, Season 1 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11 (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

The Voice, Season 25 (NBC)

The Way Home, Season 2 (Hallmark)

The Weakest Link, Season 3 (NBC)

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 (Hallmark)

2024 Paris Olympics

April 6: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Semifinals

April 7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Finals

April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 1

April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 2

April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 1

April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 2

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 1)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 2)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 3)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 4)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 1 (Quad box)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 1)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 2)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 3)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Challenge Tournament

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 1)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 2)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 3)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 4)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Day 2, Session 3 (Quad box)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling - Finals

April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 1

April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 2

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 1

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs - Run 2

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Time Trials

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Finals

Live Sports & Live Events

New Episodes Weekly

Brother From Another (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday and Wednesday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Thursday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

Live Events

April 2-4: Premier League Match Week 31

April 3-6: Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 3-7: LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play

April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open

April 5: 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

April 5: NXT Level Up

April 5-6: Live From the Augusta National Women's Amateur

April 5-6: World Synchronized Skating Championships

April 6: 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational

April 6: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish

April 6: Paris-Roubaix Femmes

April 6: Santa Anita Derby

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 6-7: HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong

April 6-7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Rowing

April 6-8: Match Week 32

April 7: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

April 7: Paris Marathon

April 7: Paris-Roubaix

April 7: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 8-14: Live From the Masters

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 10-11: IndyCar – IMS Open Test

April 11-12: TYR Pro Swim Series - San Antonio

April 13: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA

April 13-14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom - Alabama

April 13-15: Premier League Match Week 33

April 15-17: NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

April 18-21: LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR RBC Heritage

April 19-20: IMSA - Long Beach

April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Wrestling

April 19-21: IndyCar – Long Beach

April 19-21: PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic

April 19-21: World Aquatics Diving World Cup - Xi'an

April 20: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)

April 20: Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game

April 20: SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN

April 20: Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

April 25-28: LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship

April 25-28: PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans

April 26-27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross - OKC

April 26-28: IndyCar – Barber

April 26-28: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

April 27: PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada

April 27: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA

April 27: Wanda Diamond League - Shanghai

April 27-29: Premier League Match Week 34

April 28: USATF Bermuda Games

April 28: World Surf League Tahiti Bound - Bells Beach

News Programming and Talk Shows

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day:

Access Hollywood, Season 28 (Tuesday through Saturday)

All In With Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Digital Only:

2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner (April 27)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Good & Evil (April 6 through April 8)

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Wednesday, April 3 and April 17)