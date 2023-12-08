Jurassic Park Goes Back to the '90s with Action Horror Game Set in Fallout of First Film

Jurassic Park fans are in for a serious taste of reptilian nostalgia in the first trailer for an all-new video game that’ll take players on a terrifying journey through the dino-shattered ruins of Isla Nublar. Announced Thursday at this year’s Game Awards, Jurassic Park: Survival picks up the story of 1993’s original Jurassic Park blockbuster right where the movie left off — and true to its name, it’s a heart-racing mission to survive your way off the island.

Coming to next-gen consoles and PC, Jurassic Park: Survival recaptures oodles of that classic Steven Spielberg magic right in the announcement trailer’s opening moments, as a woman intrepidly traces her way through some of the same locations (and past some of the same still-hungry dinosaurs) that shredded the park to bits in the original film. There’s a Dilophosaurus to sneak past (perhaps even the same venom-spitting one that tore into Wayne Knight’s Dennis Nedry in the movie), a nowhere-to-run encounter with a T-rex (could it be the one that terrorized Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant?), and a chilling stalk through the same kitchen corridors where, only hours earlier, the movie’s Lex Murphy (Ariana Richards) discovered that dinosaurs had learned how to turn door handles.

Check out Jurassic Park: Survival's Announcement Trailer

Developed by Saber Interactive, the game puts players in the role of Dr. Maya Joshi, “an InGen scientist who was unable to evacuate Isla Nublar” as John Hammond (the late Richard Attenborough) and his island guests had to beat a fast retreat, says the studio. It’s “an original adventure made for fans of the Jurassic Park franchise and those who revel in narrative-driven games” that’ll task players with navigating “an intense mix of first-person stealth and action in thrilling encounters with dinosaurs, each with their own distinct and adaptive behaviors brought to life by John Hammond’s vision.”

What’s especially cool about Jurassic Park: Survival is the way it taps into the original film’s locations and events. Set in the immediate aftermath of the security shutdown that let the dinos loose, it’s a chance to be immersed in the Jurassic Park world as Spielberg first conceived it… and it all begins even while Hammond’s escape helicopter is (probably) still in the air.

When and where does Jurassic Park: Survival take place?

Jurassic Park: Survival takes place right on the island of Isla Nublar, of course — and in all its freshly-tattered post-Jurassic Park glory! “Players will venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats,” teases Saber Interactive. “From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.”

In the Jurassic Park timeline, the game starts, quite literally, only moments after the 1993 movie ends. That’s an intentional creative choice squarely aimed at capturing the movie’s inimitable thrills and immersing the player in the same prehistorically-threatened world. “Our goal,” explains Saber Interactive COO Tim Willits, “is to capture the magic and wonder of the iconic film by bringing a blend of long-time development expertise and a genuine passion for the source material.”

The single-player adventure will task players with using their wits to evade (and even interact with) the park’s rampaging reptiles, summoning their own ingenuity “through distraction and stealth” to make it safely out of the danger zone. It’ll take every trick in your improvisational tool kit to make it, though, as players must “use all the resources at their disposal to find intelligent solutions to endure the many threats lurking on Isla Nublar,” according to the studio.

How do you play Jurassic Park: Survival?

Created to be played on cutting-edge hardware, Jurassic Park: Survival will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. So if you’ve been waiting to make the next-gen console leap from your old PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, now is definitely the time!

When will Jurassic Park: Survival be released?

Saber Interactive didn’t tease an official release date in its announcement trailer, though we’ll be keeping an excited eye on things as more news from the studio emerges. In the meantime, visit the game’s official website to learn tons more details about your upcoming date with dino destiny.

