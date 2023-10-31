Spoiler warning! The following contains major plot spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy's !

After the video game adaptation's impressive opening weekend at the box office, we wouldn't be surprised if a sequel announcement is just around the corner.

Will There Be a Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Sequel? Everything We Know So Far

After nearly a decade of sluggish Hollywood development, Scott Cawthon's beloved Five Nights at Freddy's gaming franchise finally arrived on the big screen (as well as Peacock) this past weekend. Based on the movie's opening box office gross, however, the long wait didn't seem to phase die-hard fans who turned out in droves to see Freddy Fazbear and his killer animal cohorts in theaters, even with the day-and-date release strategy employed by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse.

A strong debut and a few dangling story threads can only mean one thing: the theatrical side of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza might not be closing down anytime soon. And with eight titles in the main video game series, director and co-writer Emma Tammi has a chance to wade into the deep and obscure corners of the FNAF lore endlessly discussed online.

Will there be a Five Nights at Freddy's sequel?

Foxy, Chica, Freddy Fazbear and Bonnie in Five Nights at Freddy's, directed by Emma Tammi. Photo: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures

That's the big question on everyone's minds at the moment. Right now? We don't know.

With the film exceeding early box office estimates ($80 million domestically and over $132 million worldwide), we wouldn't be surprised if an official sequel announcement from Universal and Blumhouse is around the corner. After all, the two studios are currently in a horror sequel state of mind after announcing a follow-up to Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone.

"We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that," Tammi said during a recent conversation with Variety. "This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see."

As fans know, the second Freddy's game introduces a brand-new security guard named Jeremy Fitzgerald, as well as new animatronic antagonists and the concept of facial recognition. If the plan really is to adapt each of the games in order — albeit with a few tweaks here and there for the sake of adapting them for a cinematic narrative — then maybe the sophomore chapter will center around Mike (Josh Hutcherson), Abby (Piper Rubio), and Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) teaming up to save Mr. Fitzgerald from the wrath of Vanessa's child abducting/serial killing father, William Afton (Matthew Lillard) who vowed to come back.

A return of the sinister Fazbear Entertainment founder seems more than likely when you take into account the fact that Universal and Blumhouse signed Lillard to a three-movie deal, which is something the actor revealed earlier this year.

