'Jumanji': Revisit everything you didnt know about the board game adventure

Jumanji, director Joe Johnston's adventure classic, is now streaming on Peacock, giving fans new and old the chance to revisit all their favorite moments from the wild movie about wildlife storming through a small New England town. It's been almost 30 years since the film first hit theaters, and shortly thereafter became a home video favorite for kids everywhere with its tale of a board game coming to life and wreaking havoc.

But even after all this time, we're betting there are still a few things you don't know.

RELATED: The best fantasy movies you can stream right now

Thankfully, SYFY is here to help, with a video outlining a bunch of fun, often surprising facts about the making of the film, and since a Jumanji rewatch is just a click away, we thought it might be fun to revisit all of those facts and learn (or re-learn) a few things about how the movie got to the big screen.

You probably know, of course, that Jumanji stars Robin Williams and Kirsten Dunst, but what you might not know is that the film could have starred Bruce Willis and Scarlett Johansson instead. You might also know that all of those stampeding animals in the film were created with the help of CGI, but did you know that the studio briefly considered actually trying to get a herd of rhinos to do some stampeding on camera?

Plus, what does Jumanji have to do with The Polar Express? Why is the same actor playing both Alan Parrish's father and the big-game hunter who steps out of the game and wreaks his own kind of havoc? And did you remember that, long before The Rock stepped up to revive the franchise, we got another Jumanji continuation in the form of an animated series?

Find out more about these fun facts and beyond in the video above. Jumanji is streaming on Peacock right now.