'Evil' leans into temptation - and demons - in full trailer for Season 3 of horror series

Pictured (L-R) Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir and Mike Colter as David Acosta of the Paramount+ series EVIL. Photo: Elizabeth Fisher/CBS 2021Paramount+ Inc. All Rights Reserved. Photo: Paramount Plus

The official trailer for Season 3 of Evil on Paramount+ continues to grapple with demons both real and imagined. Premiering next month, the forthcoming return of the hit psychological mystery show picks up mere moments after a fateful kiss shared between psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and a newly-ordained David Acosta (Mike Colter).

The duo must navigate the emotional and religious pitfalls that lie ahead as David continues to work with The Entity, an espionage unit sanctioned by the Catholic Church. At the same time, David (Aasif Mandvi) hits a dead end with the group's unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help. As for the new cases this season? Well, they might make for some of the most unsettling yet (and that's saying something).

Michael Emerson (Leland Townsend), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Kurt Boggs), Andrea Martin (Sister Andrea), Brooklyn Shuck (Lynn Bouchard), Skylar Gray (Lila Bouchard), Maddy Crocco (Lexa Bouchard), and Dalya Knapp (Laura Bouchard) reprise their characters from the previous two seasons.

Watch the trailer below:

A third outing for the project (created by the duo of Robert and Michelle King) received the green-light last summer. The Kings serve as executive producers with Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick. After breaking out on CBS during its first season and shifting exclusively to streaming in Year 2, Evil has become one of the weirdest, scariest and wildly entertaining horror series on TV right now.

"The show works best for us when it plays the game of the supernatural, but it also shows how the supernatural can be a psychological condition," Robert recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I mean, what is it that keeps us all from calming down? You could see it as the supernatural. You could see it as just the modern condition. That's what was fun about this year, playing off of that."

Season 3 of Evil will begin to possess Paramount+ on Sunday, June 12.

Mike Colter as David Acosta and Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard in EVIL Season 3, Streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Richard Phibbs/Paramount+

