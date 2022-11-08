Exclulsive: Mondo reveals new posters for 'The Crow,' 'Spider-Man' & more ahead of Thought Bubble 2023

This weekend, pop culture collectible juggernaut Mondo will head to Thought Bubble in the U.K. to join one of the biggest and most beloved celebrations of comic books and comic book fandom in the world, and they'll be bringing along some new offerings exclusively for fans in attendance.

SYFY WIRE can exclusively reveal that Mondo's Thought Bubble offerings will include three brand-new posters inspired by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Crow, and the Spider-Man and Doctor Strange art of Marvel Comics legend Steve Ditko. Each of the posters will be available in a limited edition release at the convention on Nov. 12-13 at the Harrogate Convention Center, along with other previously released items like records from the Mondo back catalog and select test pressings.

The Multiverse of Madness poster, showcasing Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange himself, was designed by Murugiah and will arrive at Thought Bubble in a special red foil variant limited to just 190 copies for $100 each. A regular edition of the poster will be available through Mondo's website at a date still to-be-announced. Check it out below:

Multiverse Of Madness Variant Photo: Mondo

“There’s nothing like a multiverse of madness to match the particular brand of madness in my artwork," Murugiah told SYFY WIRE. "Sam Rami’s wonderfully bonkers movie melds perfectly with Danny Elfman’s score to create one of my favourite MCU experiences to date. To match the trippy story I had to pull all the stops out on this poster! I hope the fans agree the poster is as mad as the film.”

The Spider-Man poster is a reproduction of a Steve Ditko splash page from Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2, in which Spidey meets up with Doctor Strange himself. The poster features color art by Johnny Dombrowski, and will be limited to 215 copies priced at $60. At the moment, there are no plans to release the poster elsewhere, so consider yourself especially lucky if you happen to snag one at Thought Bubble.

"There's a human touch in the messy colors of Silver Age Comics," Dombrowski said of the poster. "Much more of a tactile feel than the smooth and polished gradients seen in modern issues. Flipping through the dry newsprint of pre-digital comics has been, obviously, a major influence in my work. There's no way in hell I would turn down coloring a Ditko splash with his two Marvel giants."

Check out the Spider-Man poster below:

The Wondrous World of Dr. Strange Photo: Mondo

Then there's The Crow poster, based on Alex Proyas' classic film of the same name, which was itself adapted from James O'Barr's graphic novel. Created by artist Rafa Orrico, the poster will be available in a limited edition of 190 "Devil's Night variants" at Thought Bubble, with an alternate design arriving on Mondo's website at a later time.

"I have been a huge fan of The Crow ever since I was a kid," Orrico said. "I have always been fascinated by the dark and Gothic atmosphere of the film. When making the design for these posters, it was important to me that I capture that overwhelming sense of darkness and crudeness that director Alex Proyas gave us in the film."

Check out the Crow poster below.

The Crow Variant by Rafa Orrico Photo: Mondo

But that's not all. As Mondo previously announced, they'll also be hosting a special pop-up collaboration with 2000 AD in Leeds on Thursday as part of weeklong Thought Bubble festivities to launch their new soundtrack LP release for Dredd.

Dredd Photo: Mondo

Dredd Vinyl Photo: Mondo

The release includes both a limited edition pressing of 300 Thought Bubble exclusive copies of the Dredd soundtrack and a new poster designed by Luke Preece. Regular editions of both the poster and the record will hit Mondo's online shop beginning Nov. 16. For more information, check out Mondo's website.

For more information on Thought Bubble and its many offerings, head to the convention's official website.