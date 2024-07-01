The Ark Season 2 Key Art Promises a "Brighter Future" as SYFY Hit Returns (EXCLUSIVE)

"A brighter future is on the horizon," reads the tagline for Season 2 of SYFY's The Ark. Is that sentiment cautiously optimistic or hopelessly foolish? Based on the recent trailer that's loaded with high-flying space action, we'd place it somewhere in the middle. No future can be that bright when space explorers encounter electricity capable of thinking for itself.

Ahead of the show's long-awaited return later this month, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive first look at the official key art for the sophomore installment (hitting the airwaves Wednesday, July 17 at 10/9c). Picking up immediately after the events of the Season 1 finale — which saw the remaining survivors of Ark One learning their original destination was completely uninhabitable — Season 2 centers around the search for a new planet on which humanity can sow the seeds of its survival.

As you'll see below, the new art highlights five key characters: Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke), Alicia Nevins (Stacey Read), Lt. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman), Lt. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie), and Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva).

SYFY Debuts Official Key Art for The Ark Season 2 (Exclusive First Look)

Photo: SYFY

"In Season 1, it was really just trying to figure out what that first season is, and do we have a window into a second season, but this year we actually started looking at this in a much longer viewpoint," Devlin told Coming Soon last spring. "Jonathan and I are very excited about where the show can go and how long we can keep it going. We are moving in a direction now to kind of really set up a larger mythology."

Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) co-created the project and serve as co-showrunners. They also occupy the role of executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media and Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment are producers.

How to Watch The Ark Season 1

Want to catch up on the story so far? Season 1 of The Ark is now streaming on Peacock!

