Exclusive: Which Wizarding World characters would 'Fantastic Beasts' stars pick as travel companions?

Who would make for an ideal traveling companion in the Wizarding World? That's the big question posed to the ensemble cast of the Fantastic Beasts films in an exclusive featurette pegged to the release of The Secrets of Dumbledore (now playing on the big screen).

Newt Scamander or Harry Potter? Of course, every single one of the actors say they'd prefer to vacation with Newt (played by Eddie Redmayne) because they get to share the screen with him. Who wouldn't want to go on an adventure with a dude who carries around a suitcase full of magical beasts? Harry, on the other hand, is a bit of a moody teenager and would probably kill the vibe a little.

Ok, what about Queenie Goldstein or Hermione Granger? Jessica Williams — who plays Professor Eulalie "Lally" Hicks (a Charms professor at Ilvermorny) — chooses both, going on to explain that she'd just make a "girls trip" out of it. Redmayne is also unable to choose between the two. "Can I physically sit on the fence and say I'm not gonna make a choice there?" he asks in the video above. "Newt adores both."

What about Jacob Kowalski or Ron Weasley? This is an interesting one because Redmayne has admitted that he once aspired to play a member of the Weasley family in the Potter movies before he landed the role of Newt. "There was a whole ginger family, and I never got an audition. And I was like, 'Come on, it's outrageous!'" the actor said in 2016. "So I was desperate. Every actor in England was in the Harry Potter films, but I never got the call. Now I'm having my moment."

Ok last one: Lally Hicks or Minerva McGonagall? Personally speaking, we've seen the third chapter and Williams absolutely crushes the role of Professor Hicks. She is, without question, one of the best new characters to be introduced into the magical franchise. But that's just our two cents. Victoria Yeates (she plays Newt's assistant, Bunty) is on Team McGonagall. "I think Bunty would be completely in awe of her and also quite frightened," the actress says. "But I think Bunty's probably quite good with authority."

Written by J.K. Rowling and Steve Loves, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is now playing in theaters everywhere.

