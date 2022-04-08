SYFY sets Wizarding World Week marathon of 'Harry Potter' & 'Fantastic Beasts' movies from April 9-15

Immerse yourself in the magic of the Potter franchise before the new film Apparates onto the big screen.

Excited for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore next week? Do you feel the need to catch up on everything that's gone down in the Wizarding World before diving back into the beloved mythos of magic, whimsical creatures, and jellybeans that taste like earwax?

SYFY has just the thing for you, with a "Wizarding World Week" marathon of all eight Harry Potter films and the first two installments of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. You can relive all the spells, heartache, and noseless resurrections over the next seven days. The fun begins this Saturday, April 9 at 8 a.m. ET with the first five Potter films: Sorcerer's Stone, Chamber of Secrets (11:30 a.m.), Prisoner of Azkaban (3 p.m.) Goblet of Fire (6 p.m.), and Order of the Phoenix (9:30 a.m.).

And then be sure to hang around for Half-Blood Prince in the early hours of Sunday, April 10 at 12:35 a.m. — followed that afternoon/evening by Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2 (2:31 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. respectively), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (8:35 p.m.) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (11:30 p.m.).

That's just the first day, mind you. True to its name, the marathon includes non-stop Wizarding World content all week long in the run-up to next Friday, April 15 when Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore arrives in theaters across the globe.

Serving as a prequel to the Potter canon, the Fantastic Beasts series centers around the dangerous escapades of magical zoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) in the early part of the 20th century. The beasts are only one part of the narrative, however, with a major focus placed on a war fought over the clashing ideologies espoused by Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen), a dark wizard who wants to rule over the Muggle population, and his boyhood friend/lover Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), who campaigns for Muggle sovereignty.

While this new series does explore narrative threads alluded to in the Potter novels, it has the unprecedented luxury of not being tied to a specific source material. "With the books, you always took things out that people loved in the books, that we loved in the books. What was great about this is they’re original stories, written for the screen, nobody knows what’s coming, which I like, so they don’t complain if we cut something out and they don’t have a proprietorial sense of it," director David Yates, who has helmed all of the Wizarding World movies since Order of the Phoenix, told Den of Geek in 2016.

Click here for SYFY's full "Wizarding World Week" programming schedule.

The first two Fantastic Beasts movies are also streaming on Peacock along with the entire Potter collection.

