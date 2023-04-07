'Fast X' stars tease Jason Momoa's Dante is 'one angry guy' - but still a heck of a 'well-dressed' villain

"I've never seen a movie like this," declares Vin Diesel in a new featurette offering a looky-loo behind-the-scenes of Fast X (driving into theaters everywhere next month). "For a saga to be complete, it must have an ending. It's bittersweet, but dare I say, more meaningful."

Whoa, if you can impress the usually impassive Dominic Toretto, then you've probably got something very special on your hands. "It's the end of the road, so we're going back to the roots of Fast & Furious," adds director Louis Leterrier (known for his work on Transporter, The Incredible Hulk, and Now You See Me). "It is true entertainment on a massive canvass."

The rest of the ensemble cast — which includes a wealth of A-list talent from Michelle Rodriguez to Tyrese Gibson to Charlize Theron to Sung Kang to John Cena to Brie Larson (the list really does go on) — echoes that sentiment in their own testimonials. "I do suggest for the audience out there to prep," warns Rodriguez, who returns to play one of the OG speed demons, Letty Ortiz. "It's a big one."

Aquaman's Jason Momoa boards the series as new baddie, Dante Reyes (son of the villain from Fast Five), who wants one thing and one thing only: to make Dom — and everyone Dom loves — suffer. "I wanted to bring something to the lineage that hadn't been done yet," Momoa explains. "To face off against Dom and his family, you had to be a certain psychotic." The cast also had a few teases for what to expect from Momoa, in the video below.

"We're all feeling unsure at the moment...even Dom," says Diesel.

Diesel is a producer on the penultimate adventure alongside fellow franchise veteran Justin Lin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Dan Mazeau. Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent are also producers. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback serve as executive producers.

Fast X zooms onto the big screen Friday, May 19. Tickets are on sale now! Universal Pictures has yet to announce an official release date for Fast XI, though it seems likely Leterrier will return as director.

Relive a portion of the Fast Saga with The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and Furious 7 — both of which are streaming on Peacock.