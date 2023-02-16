'Fast X's Louis Leterrier teases 'gigantic' 'Fast XI' — but will he direct the final chapter?

Louis Leterrier at the "Fast X" Trailer Launch held at LA Live on February 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Once you're in the Fast Saga family, you're in for life...

Speaking with Empire for the magazine's April 2023 issue (now on sale), Fast X director Louis Leterrier revealed that he will be involved with the final entry in the series, which has yet to receive an official release date from Universal Pictures. The real question is: Will he direct it as well? That much remains unclear, especially since the tenth and eleventh films were originally supposed to be shot back-to-back under the captaincy of Justin Lin, who decided to part ways with Fast X last year.

"You know, I don't want to oversell it, but what we're planning on the next one is just gigantic, in terms of action, scope, and emotion," Leterrier said, hinting that he'll be the one behind the camera (and wheel) on Fast XI. "You will feel all the feels. Tears will roll."

Written by Lin, Zach Dean, and Dan Mazeau, Fast X, the penultimate Fast Saga outing, introduces a new villain in Jason Momoa's Dante, whose feud with Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) goes all the way back to the events of Fast Five.

RELATED: ‘Fast X’ isn't going to space, so director Louis Leterrier upped the ante with more practical stunts

"He is everything that you expect from a Jason Momoa creation. He's 1000 percent Momoa," Leterrier told Variety. "He's pure color, pure sound — there's a smell to him. He's loud and he's chaotic. [He's] beyond evil, evil and uncontrollable. That's what is most dangerous. You don't know what he's going to do and he's loving it and having a lot of fun. Both the character and the actor."

Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Oritz), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris "Ludacris" Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), John Cena (Jakob Toretto), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Sung Kang (Han Lue), Alan Ritchson (TBD), Daniela Melchior (TBD), Scott Eastwood (Little Nobody), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), Charlize Theron (Cipher), Brie Larson (the mysterious Tess), Rita Moreno (Dom's mother), and Leo Abelo Perry (Dom's son), round out the talented ensemble.

Lin also produced the movie alongside Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Samantha Vincent. Joseph M. Caracciolo, Jr., David Cain, Chris Morgan, Amanda Lewis, and Mark Bomback are executive producers.

Fast X rides into theaters everywhere Friday, May 19. The first trailer, which debuted online last week, racked up an astonishing 295 million views globally in the first 72 hours.

